Texas Midwife Arrested, Accused by Attorney General of Committing Illegal Abortions

A Texas midwife has been taken into custody and charged with illegally performing abortions in the Houston area, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday. It's the first known criminal case to be filed under the state's new abortion restrictions.

Maria Margarita Rojas is facing two felony charges: one for unlawfully carrying out an abortion, a second-degree charge; and another for practicing medicine without a license, classified as a third-degree felony.

Paxton says Rojas, 48, was running at least three illegal clinics in Northwest Houston, where she allegedly performed abortions in violation of state law.

"Texas values the sanctity of life. I will always fight to protect the unborn, enforce our pro-life laws, and hold unlicensed individuals accountable when they put women's lives at risk through illegal procedures," Paxton stated. "Our laws are clear, and anyone who disregards them will face consequences."

Rojas was taken into custody in Waller County after the local District Attorney Sean Whittmore had referred the case to Paxton's office for prosecution.

Court documents reveal that Rojas was arrested on March 6 and released on bond the following day.

When the AP attempted to make contact by phone this week, a woman at one of Rojas' clinics said she was unfamiliar with her. The news provider tried to call two other locations but they went unanswered. The clinics' Facebook pages advertise services such as physical exams, ultrasounds, and vaccinations.

Texas is one of 12 states currently enforcing bans for elective abortions, also known as abortion-on-demand, but it does allow medical exceptions when the pregnant woman's life is at risk. Opponents of the Texas law have said it lacks clarity on what those medical exceptions are, so a new bill has been introduced in the Texas Legislature to provide clarification.

If convicted, Rojas could face up to 20 years behind bars for performing an abortion illegally, while practicing medicine without a license carries an additional potential sentence of up to 10 years.

Paxton's office has filed a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas' clinics.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, few cases have emerged involving allegations of illegal abortion clinics. However, as CBN News reported earlier this year, a grand jury in Louisiana indicted a New York doctor for allegedly prescribing abortion pills online to a patient in that state.

The girl in that Louisiana case was reportedly coerced to take the drug and later "suffered complications while alone," Prosecutor Tony Clayton said, adding, "She called 911 and an ambulance rushed her to the hospital and they were able to save her life."

Paxton has also filed a civil lawsuit against the same New York doctor on similar grounds.