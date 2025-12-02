'Packed and Overflowing': Fraternity, Sorority Members Transformed in Bible Study Spike at Clemson

The sights and sounds of campus life at Clemson University are familiar from students rushing to and from class to what's becoming a new scene on many college campuses. Frat houses, long known for alcohol-fueled parties, are seeing a surge in interest from fraternity and sorority members wanting to explore their faith.

"My eyes being open to my faith have driven me to the point where I've found purpose in Jesus Christ," said Alex Osburn, member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

Bo Morris of Kappa Sigma and Greek InterVarsity President at Clemson said told CBN News, "We're here every week learning scripture and having life conversations about what Christ is doing in our lives."

"We've had everything from helping a girl get her first Bible to talking to girls about leading in the future," explained Mallory Sickles of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

"Being able to walk through scripture and also open discussion for similar struggles and issues and sins and things we're all dealing with has been unbelievable," said Jones DesChamps of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Greek InterVarsity, a campus ministry that aims to see Greek students transformed by the gospel, has seen a 43 percent increase in participation over the last school year.

"Really in the past year or two, we're seeing the spiritual hunger increase of students who are showing up," said Dusty Harrison, Associate Director of Discipleship for Greek InterVarsity. "I mean, we're seeing pictures and stories of fraternity houses that are just being packed and overflowing with students who are coming to Bible studies."

With nearly 8,000 students making up Clemson's fraternities and sororities, Harrison believes it is important to reach them on their turf.

"The word became flesh and blood and moved into the neighborhood, dwelt among us. That's what we're encouraging students to do with our ministry, is to go right where their brothers and sisters are, and to live and lead incarnation, Greek and Christian," Harrison said.

As chaplain of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, Trey Dowling sees the biblical connection to reaching his frat brothers with the Gospel.

"Jesus would've been in the fraternity," Dowling said in an interview with CBN News. "And so, before you go crazy about that, he hung out with just the worst of the worst. He hung out with the tax collectors and the Pharisees and the Sadducees and got dinner with them and the biggest sinners of all time."

Greek InterVarsity helps students lead Bible studies in their fraternity and sorority chapters all across the country. Harrison meets with these student leaders at Clemson regularly to prepare them ahead of their meetings.

"Our vision and our philosophy is to pour into, mentor, and to disciple student leaders in different fraternities and sororities on campus so that they can be encouraged and equipped to lead ministry in their chapter in a way that they uniquely can because of the relationships and the proximity," Harrison explained.

"Being that guy who can go downtown with them and not drink and get a water at the bar and just stand with them and have more fun than they are," remarked Sully Smith of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. "Everyone's like, 'Dude, why aren't you drinking? Why aren't you doing all this stuff?' So, that's been really cool to me. And they're like, 'Why do you do this?' and that leads to those conversations."

Eric Mendenhall, chaplain for Kappa Sigma fraternity, leads the weekly Bible study, something he never imagined after growing up struggling to fully engage scripture.

"It wasn't that interesting to me, but ever since I started going to Greek IV (InterVarsity) freshman year, last year, like the Word is so interesting to me, and I like to learn about it, and it's something I look forward to," Mendenhall explained.

What is taking place with Greek InterVarsity at Clemson comes as revival sweeps across college campuses.

In Indiana, Purdue's Greek InterVarsity has become the largest student group on campus, while Indiana University recently saw 98 Greeks make decisions for Jesus.

"Last year, there were 215 fraternities and sororities across the country that were creating this sort of intentional space, and that was about 40 campuses that we were uniquely on," said Brian Mann, National Director for Greek InterVarsity.

The growing spiritual desire aligns with recent research, which found that Gen Z and Millennials are fueling a Bible reading comeback. According to Barna Research, weekly Bible reading among U.S. adults climbed to 42 percent in 2025. And nearly half of young Americans engage with scripture weekly.

"My faith was not what it should have been when I was younger," said Oliver Rudd of Kappa Sigma fraternity. "So, coming here, being with all these guys helped me really grow as a person in faith and just as a man in general."

For Kappa Sigma's Luke Totten, spiritual support from his frat brothers helped him through personal loss.

"My grandpa was really sick, but attending that Bible study gave me people who are going through very similar things," Totten told CBN News. "Like, my grandpa unfortunately passed away towards the end of that eight weeks while we were rushing a fraternity. But it gave me an outlet to go and talk to people in a more serious setting than just sitting around outside or doing whatever."

Meanwhile, Greek InterVarsity sees great potential for growth, reaching students for Christ via its chapters on more than 500 U.S. campuses. Organizers hope the current momentum can help shape college life in America for years to come.

"Reading the Bible but also like talking about the Bible in a fraternity with a bunch of guys, and like everyone admitting that they're broken but we're in need of saving, is one of the coolest things I've ever been able to experience in college," said Mendenhall.

