Operation Blessing Buys Tools for Underfunded L.A. Fire Station, Helps with 100 First Responder Kits

LOS ANGELES - Strong winds are expected to keep fueling the wildfires in California into Thursday, but there's a bit of good news on the horizon.

The first rain in months is forecast for the weekend. While it's expected to be a small amount – less than a third of an inch – it might be enough to dampen the dry conditions that have helped fuel the fires.

Still, firefighters have their hands full battling the flames, so Operation Blessing is supporting Los Angeles first responders in their battle. "It's nice to have someone appreciate you," one of them said after receiving support.

As strong winds have been sparking fresh fires once again around Los Angeles, over 10 million people are still under a critical fire threat. With red flag warnings expected to last through much of the week, firefighters need all the help they can get.

"We work from six in the morning and we won't get home until the next day. And when fires like this happen, sometimes you're here 5, 6 days straight," said Fire Chief Maker Pashabezyan.

Station 81 served as the location of Operation Blessing's latest effort. With L.A.'s mayor facing fierce criticism for cutting the fire department's budget, Operation Blessing sought to help.

"I'm like what do you mean you could help us? We have water, protein bars. No, no, no…what can we do for the station? We're not used to people asking what can we do for the station," added Pashabezyan.

"And they immediately told us we actually need tools," said Hayley Henson with Operation Blessing. "Our tools are so outdated. We need them so much and have used them so much we need to replace them. So we decided to go over to Home Depot and get them what they needed."

Operation Blessing also partnered with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) L.A. to help another station by assembling more than 100 first responder kits.

***Click Here to Help First Responders and Disaster Victims Now

"I hope they feel full of hope and know that they are not alone. That they have people behind them that are praying for them and supporting them and also supporting them materially," said YWAM L.A. Director Fabio Diniz.

"We should be the hands and feet of Christ to those who are in pain and hurting," added Haley Jordan of YWAM L.A. The Bible says to weep with those who weep and rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn. This is part of that."

When you fight a fire of this magnitude, firefighters work long shifts and rarely get to come back to the fire station for a full night's sleep before heading back out. Many firefighters often camp near an inferno.

"So often, they're just working so hard and a lot of people don't really recognize the amount of work that goes into what they are doing so I hope that this is a small, tangible thank you to them for all the work they put in over the last couple of weeks," said Jordan.

The Los Angeles Fire Chief says she has deployed all available resources across high-risk areas. And as long as that continues, Operation Blessing plans to offer available support.

"We are the ones doing the supporting, so it's nice having someone appreciate you like Operation Blessing helping out with stuff. We're not used to it; usually, we're the ones on the other side giving, so it's nice," said Pashabezyan.

Thanks to your support, Operation Blessing is able to work with churches in California like #CathedralChurch to serve hurting people in their hour of need. Please continue to be in #prayer for the families impacted by the wildfires in California.#OBI #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/t7wpJxsjEK — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) January 18, 2025

