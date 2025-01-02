'Objective Evil': Police Hunt for Accomplices in ISIS-Inspired Terror Massacre in New Orleans

The FBI is searching for additional suspects in the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans. The early morning rampage took the lives of 15 people, including a former college football player and a young, single mother. Federal agents are also looking into whether the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is connected.

The FBI is asking for the public's help to find anyone who was involved with the man who drove a rented pickup truck through the New Orleans crowd of New Year's Eve revelers.

That truck, traveling at a high rate of speed and carrying the ISIS flag, barreled down Canal and Bourbon streets at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect was wearing body armor and firing an AR-style rifle out of the truck, leaving three blocks of carnage, killing 15 and injuring dozens more.

Zion Parsons, who witnessed the event, is relieved to have survived it. "We ran one way, so like about five feet away from the curb, and we ran into the bar to be protected by this, by the little divot," he said.

The suspect crashed the truck, then stepped out and opened fire, wounding two police officers, before being shot and killed. He's identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen and Army veteran who lived in Houston, Texas.

President Biden Wednesday said the suspect was a terrorist intent on causing maximum harm. "The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack he posted videos on social media that he was inspired by ISIS expressing a desire to kill," he said.

Police found multiple homemade pipe bombs packed with nails inside the truck. They also found other explosive devices in the city. At a news conference Wednesday, Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said like many, he questions why any person or people would commit such a horrific crime.

"For those people who don't believe in objective evil, all you have to do is look at what happened in our city early this morning," he said.

Officials say the normal steel barricades were not in place because they were being replaced in time for the Super Bowl being played in New Orleans next month. Vehicles were placed as blockades, but there were gaps.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick addressed what many are calling a lapse in judgment at a news conference. "We had barriers there, we had officers there, and they still got around. So we did indeed have a plan, but the terrorist defeated it," she said.

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said the new barrier should have been there. "This construction should have happened much earlier and everything really should have been ready and in place, fixed, repaired, ready to go now."

Meanwhile, about 600 miles to the west, investigators are questioning whether a deadly blast of a separate truck in Las Vegas is linked to the New Orleans attack. The same app was used to rent both the Las Vegas and the New Orleans vehicles.

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump Hotel, killing the driver and injuring seven others. The bed of the truck was filled with gas canisters, camping fuel, and fireworks. Officials are treating the Las Vegas incident as a possible act of terrorism.

Elsewhere, the FBI disrupted an alleged plot against an influential Jewish group in the days before Hanukkah. A Florida man was arrested for allegedly intending to carry out a shooting attack against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.