'North Carolina's Katrina': Christians Step in to 'Be the Church' After Helene's Massive Devastation

Hurricane Helene has left much of the Southeast unrecognizable. The Category 4 storm roared through Florida and Georgia and unleashed catastrophic flooding in North Carolina and Tennessee leaving at least 107 people dead so far.

And as the floodwaters recede, rescue crews are racing to find the missing. Meanwhile, believers are stepping in to provide food, supplies, and hope to those in their communities.

"It's heartbreaking," said Pastor James White of Mecklenburg Community Church in Charlotte, NC. "They're now calling it North Carolina's Katrina."

Pastor White told his congregation on Sunday that the church would send "resources and teams" to the smaller towns ravaged by the storm.

A quick word and prayer from @JamesEmeryWhite this morning about everything going on with the complete devastation from Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/bZsOp8DRQJ — Mecklenburg Community Church (@MeckChurch) September 29, 2024

The church came together to pray for those who are suffering.

"We do not know what a day may bring, but we know who holds the day, and it's you, Lord," he said. "And we pray that those who are in the carnage would feel a sense of your presence."

Many church buildings are no longer standing, like Antioch Baptist Church in Mountain City, Tennessee.

Countless other houses of worship along the Appalachia are still dealing with power outages, damaged roofs, and hurricane debris.

East Valdese Baptist Church in Valdese, NC met for Sunday service despite being without electricity.

"No electricity was needed for our sweet time together with the Lord this morning," the church shared on Facebook.

Faith Baptist Church in Perry, Florida opted to worship outside.

"We have power. We don't have electricity," parishioner Marie Ruttinger said. "Our God has power. That's for sure."

While national disaster relief ministries like Operation Blessing, Convoy of Hope, and Samaritan's Purse are doing what they can, many of these smaller faith communities are doing their part to chip in to help meet the monumental needs.

Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina sent six trucks to North Carolina to aid in relief efforts after seeking donations of items like drinking water, batteries, non-perishable foods, and more.



The Church of God says it is actively providing aid to communities devastated by the "storm of the century" with the help of Operation Compassion.

"There are times the church really has to pull together and this is one of these times," said Kelvin Page, president of Operation Compassion. "This is a major disaster...this is overwhelming and we've got to have help."

He shared that the drinking water is polluted in many communities, but they are working to help provide clean water.

"Our marine biologists have produced a water system that would provide 100,000 gallons a day," he shared.

CBN's Operation Blessing has partnered with Anchor Faith Church in Valdosta, Georgia which also took the opportunity to "be the Church."

The church was able to deliver bottled water, nonperishable food boxes, cleaning supplies, and hygiene kits.

Students who attend Indian Rock Christian School in Largo, FL went out to serve Indian Rocks Beach residents who lost their homes during the storm.

"We are trusting that You are working it for Your good, Lord God. Continue to use the church and the people around here to make it better," one volunteer prayed.

