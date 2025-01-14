'A Nightmare Scenario': CA Firefighters Battling Hard as Winds Kick Up and New Threat Emerges

Intense winds caused a new fire in Ventura County, CA, Monday night. The news comes as firefighters have been battling deadly blazes in and around Los Angeles for nearly a week.

At least 24 people have died with dozens still missing. More than 90,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Many have lost everything they own in the blazes.

Red flag warnings are in effect through Wednesday.



"They said 70 mile an hour winds, it's going to be very difficult to contain that fire," said Chief Anthony Marrone of the Los Angeles Fire Department.



CBN News Contributor Paul Petitte is in the region covering the fires.



"The big concern right now for LA firefighters are the winds," Petitte reports. "They are expected to pick back up again and last through Wednesday and that is a nightmare scenario. Right now I am in a mobile park, which is right across the street from the Pacific Ocean, and as you can see – utter devastation. The mobile home park completely melted from the fire that came down from the Pacific Palisades."

Petitte went on to share how ministries are helping people cope with the tragedy.

"We had a chance to ride along with a chaplain from the LAPD and he talked about people – some of whom lived here – he was able to minister and to talk to. He says this type of destruction, even in the midst of what you are seeing right now, people become more open to minister the Gospel, to share their faith and be ministered to."



CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground providing much needed relief to those who suffered the loss of homes and belongings.

"We've responded to the Palisades area, working with Bel Air Church, and then also the Eaton Fire, primarily with Cathedral Church, where we distributed over a thousand meals the other day," said Operation Blessing Chief Operating Officer Director Drew Friedrich.

"One of the biggest needs right now really and truly is bottled water. We're shipping truckloads into the area. But also, hygiene supplies. Even though these people might be in hotels which are overwhelmed or staying with friends and family being able to have a hygiene kit show up – again non-perishable food is also helpful for those who are on the move – making sure they can feed their family," he said.

The Eaton Fire has already burned 14,000 acres with just 33 percent containment while the Palisades Fire is only 14 percent contained.



On CBN's Faith Nation, Friedrich explained the unique challenges of helping victims in the ongoing crisis.



"Traditionally when we show up after a disaster, after a hurricane, after a terrible storm, the worst of it's over," he said. "But right now with these fires still burning the situation's changing minute by minute, hour by hour."



Meanwhile, international help is arriving to join the battle against the flames as Canada, Mexico, South Africa and even Ukraine have sent teams to assist California firefighters.