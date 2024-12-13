Mysterious Drone Activity Near Military Bases Raise Red Flags for U.S. Security

Nightly drone sightings across New Jersey and nearby states are raising alarms over safety and security.

Many of these unidentified drones have been spotted near sensitive areas like military bases and public airports, leaving residents unsettled and lawmakers demanding answers.

Despite growing concerns, government agencies have yet to provide clarity.

The sightings typically occur at night, with some drones appearing to come from the ocean and turning off their lights mid-flight.

"We have no idea where these drones come from, who owns them," said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) from Connecticut.

One New Jersey observer captured the phenomena on camera, describing, "There are literally dozens of drones flying around."

Sen. Blumenthal called for urgent action and analysis, stating, "They should be shot down, if necessary, because they're flying over sensitive areas, whether it's planes that may be jeopardized or security at military bases."

Drone encounters have frequently been reported near military bases like Picatinny Arsenal and areas around the Raritan River in New Jersey.

A similar event at Langley Military Base in Virginia saw drone activity for 17 consecutive days in October, stumping Pentagon officials.

"There hasn't been enough transparency, letting people know what's happening. It's allowing a lot of potentially disinformation to spread or at least fear. We should know what's going on over our skies," said Senator Cory Booker(D-NJ).

The Pentagon has denied any involvement of U.S. military drones, prompting concerns about potential foreign adversaries.

Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey suggested the drones could originate from a sophisticated mothership deployed by Iran.

Others have speculated about Chinese involvement.

The White House, however, has downplayed these fears. "

We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus," said White House National Security spokesman, John Kirby..

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina highlighted the vulnerability these incidents reveal.

"It's a bit embarrassing. And I think the real issue is, let's assume that this is innocuous, but look how vulnerable it presents us," said Tillis.

"You know, if we're allowing a major population center to have four weeks of drones and overflight and dozens of sightings in a given 24-hour period, what if that was occurring in every major city? You know, what would prevent it? So, we've got to get to the bottom of it. We've got to get control over our airspace," he said.

Kirby emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages and more work is needed to uncover the truth.

"We're at the beginning here, not the end," Kirby said. "There's a lot more work to be done. And we're working closely with state and local authorities to gain more information," he explained.

As federal agencies continue their investigations, congressional committees like Homeland Security and Armed Services may convene hearings to demand answers from agencies such as the FAA, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security.

The mystery remains unsolved, but the urgency to secure U.S. airspace grows each day.