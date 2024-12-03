Morale Among Border Patrol Agents Rises with Trump's Return to the White House

Border Patrol agents are showing renewed optimism as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to the National Border Patrol Council. Many agents who previously considered retirement are now reconsidering, hoping for a significant shift in immigration policies.

"Hundreds of calls, texts, and emails are coming in from agents expressing how happy they are," said Paul Perez of the National Border Patrol Council.

Still, challenges at the border remain severe. Agents have faced relentless stress and frustration, particularly under policies introduced by the Biden administration. "For the last three and a half years of this presidency, agents have been relegated to a humanitarian mission," said Ron Vitiello, former ICE director and Border Patrol chief.

One of the most contentious policies, known as "catch and release," has been a major source of frustration. Omar Cavazos, a Border Patrol agent said: "You work so hard just to see a large amount of subjects released into our nation. Not everyone gets vetted. It's scary to see people coming across the border—you don't know where they are coming from."

The challenges extend beyond migration itself. Deadly drugs like fentanyl and at least 700,000 individuals with criminal records have been released into the U.S. since 2021. "We're like the sidelines of a parade," said Chris Cabrera of the National Border Patrol Council. "We see them come through, and it goes into your neighborhoods."

The crisis has also taken a devastating toll on agents' mental health. Since 2021, more than 33 agents have died by suicide, with 14 suicides in 2022 alone—the highest number in recent history. Cabrera said, "Whether the administration is wanting to deal with it or not, it comes back on us."

Public perception has added to the strain. "There are times we get vilified," said Cavazos. "The media really doesn't cover the full story, and it's disheartening."

Pastor Todd Lamphere of Operation Border Blessing, which supports agents and their families, emphasizes their dedication. "These are some of the most compassionate and professional people I've ever met. They're characterized as heartless, but that couldn't be further from the truth," he said.

As Trump's administration prepares to take charge, agents are hopeful for renewed support and resources to restore border security. "We need to be allowed to start doing our jobs again," Cavazos said.

In response to the rising suicide rates, mental health services have been expanded. Still, agents look to the incoming administration to help alleviate the pressure they've faced for years.