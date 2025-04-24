Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Builds International Support for Israel

Chris Mitchell
04-24-2025

Share This article

CBN News interviewed Albert Veksler, global director and co-founder of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB), a global initiative fostering international support for Israel. Established in 2017 with former Israeli Knesset Member Robert Ilatov, the JPB unites political, religious, and civic leaders from around the world to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, inspired by Psalm 122:6. “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: ‘May those who love you be secure.’”

Under Veksler’s leadership, the JPB has expanded globally, hosting events in Jerusalem, New York, Oslo, Mar-a-Lago, and more. These gatherings draw hundreds of delegates, including American lawmakers, Knesset members, and international officials.

In light of rising antisemitism and ongoing conflict, Veksler stresses the urgency of unified prayer. He sees the JPB as a vital platform for nations to stand with Israel and challenge the hostile narratives often heard at forums like the United Nations.

His vision goes further — to rally 600 million evangelical Christians worldwide in support of Israel by strengthening shared biblical values and interfaith relationships. The impact has already been seen in concrete steps, such as diplomatic moves to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The moment is a miracle,” Veksler says, reflecting on the power of prayer, unity, and purpose in such a critical time.

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More