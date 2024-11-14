'Miracle Man' Gives Away Cash in Colorado After Dying and Being Prayed Back to Life

A treasure hunt is taking place across the state of Colorado thanks to a man on a mission to give thousands of dollars away to bless others.

"The Miracle Man" is keeping his identity anonymous as he gives away lumps of cash to his more than 100,000 followers on social media.

Each day, he picks a different town to hide his stash of cash and gives clues on his Instagram page showing recognizable locations as to where to find it.

Sometimes it is in Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs, or a smaller town in between.

Once the clues are posted, people immediately go out and treasure hunt.

"I just put it towards bill, groceries - whatever," one gentleman told ABC News.

The man leaving stashes of cash around Colorado only started his Instagram account in early August and it has quickly grown. But that's not the only reason he's called "Miracle Man".

In 2013, he had a fatal heart attack and was pronounced dead for 15 minutes before waking up in the ICU.

What happened during the time that he was dead is a remarkable testimony to the power of prayer – someone prayed him back to life.

"The guy that found me prayed over my body and asked God if there was a mission for him, to bring him back, if not take him, and then I came back," the "Miracle Man" told KDVR, a local Fox News affiliate.

He later told ABC News that while he was dead, he got a visit from his older brother, who had died a few years earlier.

"He put his arm around me, like around my shoulder, and he said, 'You have a lot to look forward to, enjoy your life,'" he told the outlet.

He says God also told him to simply spread light to others. Now, he's on a mission to honor what he calls his second life.

"It can be taken away from you so quickly. Why not go down sharing what I've got," he said.

"Anytime you've been given a second life, that life is no longer about yourself, it's about what you can do to do your part, to be better, to make the community a better place," he also shared.

The "Miracle Man" has given away more than $20,000 of his own personal money in the last four months.

"It brings people together who may unlikely come together. It's every walk of life: young, old, kids, families, partners. Bring them all together to get outside and stay active," he said.

