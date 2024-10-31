'Millions of Souls Forever Changed': Sean Feucht Finishes 'Kingdom to Capitol' Tour on National Mall

Songs of worship and praise rang out on the streets of Washington D.C. last weekend as thousands of Christians gathered on the National Mall to take part in the "One Nation Under God Revival" event hosted by worship leader Sean Feucht.

"Thousands of believers descended on Washington, D.C. with a hunger for revival and a boldness to proclaim the Gospel!! One thing is clear, America's only hope for a prosperous future is a spiritual revival, and the groundwork is being laid for a massive move of God," reads the website.

Believers marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House declaring the Word of God and praying for the upcoming general election and America.



We took over the streets of DC with praise, we danced on the National Mall and we declared that we are:



ONE NATION UNDER GOD



What happened yesterday will be written into eternity. #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/S5AEv71Jom — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 27, 2024

"THERE IS HOPE for America," Feucht wrote on X. "This is the sound, the signs, and the truth that flooded DC this weekend. It is only found in ONE NAME.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) shared during the event that "The time to SAVE AMERICA is now."

The gathering was a culmination of Feucht's "Kingdom to the Capitol" tour where the Christian artist declared God's Kingdom at every state capitol in the country.

From state to state, Feucht has preached while leading worship "in the hardest and darkest places, bringing the hope of Jesus where people needed it most."

Hundreds of people have been saved, delivered, healed, and set free.

As CBN News reported, more than 100 people received freedom from suicide and depression during the "Kingdom to the Capitol Tour" in Maine earlier this year.

"Suicide and depression seem to have a stranglehold over Gen Z, but the love of God is so much stronger," Feucht wrote.

In a recent Facebook post, Feucht thanked his team for making the worship tour possible.

"You passed out communion to hundreds of thousands of people, then picked up the empty cups," he wrote. "You passed out offering buckets and then counted what came in. You dealt with often very hostile government officials with so much grace and love."

"You prayed over the masses who ran to the altar and prophesied the LIFE and HOPE of Jesus over them," the "Let Us Worship" founder added. "The destinies of millions of souls are forever changed because of you."

Feucht told CBN News he launched the "Kingdom to the Capitol" tour in 2023 after hosting a "Let Us Worship" gathering on the National Mall.

"It's really easy for us to blame the government, curse the government, talk about how horrible things are, and complain. It's a whole lot more difficult to take responsibility and say 'this is our nation'," Feucht told CBN News. "We were born here for such a time as this. We have the power to bring a change. We have the power to worship and pray until things change...I think there has to be a little bit of grit and tenacity that rises up in believers, again. And to actually believe the Word of God."

"We have the keys to the kingdom," he said. "The gates of hell will not prevail, and whatever we bind in heaven will be bound on earth, and whatever we loose, will be loosed."

"We need to get believers activated to take responsibility for their nation, for their state...and we all get in the game. We are going to see God do some really cool stuff," the songwriter added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***