Maine Church Sues University System Alleging Religious Discrimination Against Its Winning Bid

A church in Maine has filed a lawsuit against the state's largest educational enterprise for allegedly violating the First and Fourteenth Amendments when it excluded it from being able to buy a campus facility due to the church's biblical beliefs on marriage and sexuality.

The Liberty Counsel, a non-profit legal group, is representing Calvary Chapel Belfast in a religious discrimination lawsuit against the University of Maine System (UMS) for rescinding the church's winning bid because of its Christian beliefs.

According to the group, the church submitted its bid to UMS for the Hutchinson Center in August to expand its congregation and community outreach.

Calvary Chapel Belfast competed in the bid for the building, which was no longer in use by the school. Competitors included Waldo Community Action Partners (WCAP) and Future of the Hutchinson Center Steering Committee and Waterfall Arts (FHC-WA).

The church outscored the two competitors and "rightfully earned" the winning bid to solely negotiate the purchase of the building.

However, when UMS announced the church as the winner, the other two competitors sent letters to the school in protest.

FHC-WA wrote that UMS should rescind the award because "a Christian church would necessarily discriminate against gays and lesbians," reads the lawsuit. Additionally, FHC-WA said Calvary Chapel Belfast should not receive the property because its "very design" as a Christian Church was discriminatory.

(link: https://lc.org/PDFs/241119-1-Complaint(withexhibits).pdf)

UMS initially responded in a press statement stating, "The university cannot discriminate, including on the basis of religion. Doing so would be against the law and inconsistent with the university's commitment to inclusion."

But it gave in to mounting pressure and rescinded the church's bid award.

In October, UMS held a second bidding process for the Hutchinson Center but this time awarded it to WCAP.

Liberty Counsel alleges that UMS unlawfully conspired and discriminated against the church on the basis of religion in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

"The decision to select WCAP as the purchaser, coupled with the shifting justifications provided throughout the bidding processes, demonstrates UMS's failure to act neutrally and fairly in its treatment of the Church on the basis of the Church's religion," Liberty Counsel stated.

The group has filed a lawsuit demanding a restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent UMS from transferring ownership of the property to any other bidder.

"The University of Maine System violated the First Amendment by discrimination against a church because of its Christian beliefs. Such discrimination is unlawful," said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver.

He continued, "Calvary Chapel Belfast participated in the bidding processes in good faith, but the university unlawfully discriminated against the church's religious beliefs. It is a sad day when government officials violate the constitutional rights of its citizens. This is a costly mistake for the University of Maine System."

A spokesperson for the University of Maine System told CBN News they are still reviewing the complaint but UMS "strongly disagrees with any allegations of discrimination."

"Every organization had the same opportunity to submit a proposal to purchase the Hutchinson Center, and every proposal received was scored by the same objective standards," the spokesperson said. "The proposal selected provided the most favorable terms for our public university consistent with the evaluation criteria, including a purchase price that was nearly double that of any other offer."

"Those with lower-scoring offers may formally protest the award decision in writing through this Friday, Nov. 22. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the System received a formal protest from Calvary Chapel Belfast. Consistent with our long-standing practice, the award is stayed until this protest is resolved," the statement added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***