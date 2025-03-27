Lawmakers Tackle Antisemitism on College Campuses Amid Staggering Spike in Hate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - With a 500 percent spike in antisemitic incidents on college campuses, the Senate HELP Committee, on Thursday, took on the topic of hate.

Lawmakers, exploring ways to join the Trump administration, which is already taking action with the establishment of a federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, and the threat to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars to Columbia University for failing to protect Jewish students.

There are currently two bipartisan bills that have recently been reintroduced: the Protecting Students on Campus Act, which would ensure schools have the funding to respond to complaints of violence or harassment, and the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which provides a clear definition of antisemitism to help enforce anti-discrimination laws.

To truly begin to address the issue of antisemitism in academia, Republicans say both bills must pass, and universities should be held accountable for what they allow on their campuses.

"Universities have been put on notice. Failing to protect students' civil rights will no longer be tolerated. If universities refuse to follow the law, to address discrimination on campuses, and to support Jewish students, then they should not expect support from the federal taxpayer," said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Cassidy criticized both the Biden administration and Democratic leadership for refusing to consider either piece of legislation.

"With President Trump in office, and a Republican majority in Congress, the time of failed leadership is over," he said.

While Democrats largely support both bills, some argue they're too narrow and that all forms of hate and discrimination should be included.

"Antisemitism: unacceptable, so is Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry...vile hatred is not something that should exist in the United States, whether it is racism against the African American community, whether it's sexism, whether it's homophobia, whether it is xenophobia," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

The Trump administration is investigating 60 universities over allegations of antisemitic discrimination and harassment, while accusing the Biden administration of failing to enforce Title IX, which protects students from discrimination on campus.

Carly Gammill, director of Legal Policy at StandWithUs, an organization focused on supporting Israel and fighting antisemitism, testified Thursday that universities should no longer be allowed to hide behind freedom of speech.

"Educational institutions are not public streets or sidewalks, and students can not be allowed to engage in expressive activity, wherever, however, and whenever they wish...especially when such allowances ultimately contribute to hostile educational environments," Gammill said.

Others argued at the hearing that changes won't work if they aren't grounded in the protection of free speech and academic freedom.

"The campus environment can be improved with programs and courses, but if we bludgeon the campus into submission, we risk destroying an institution which has made America the envy of the world...we cannot burn down the house in order to save it," said Kenneth Stern, the director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 83 percent of Jewish college students have reported witnessing or experiencing antisemitism on their college campus since October 7, and many continue to feel unsafe or unwelcome.

