'I Haven’t Played in a While': Dallas Jenkins, 'Chosen' Cast Members Reveal Favorite Hobbies

When they’re not walking on water (with the help of a little movie magic, of course), the cast of “The Chosen” as well as series creator and showrunner Dallas Jenkins find all kinds of ways to pass the time — and some of their hobbies are a bit surprising.

Right now, they are all out promoting “The Chosen: Last Supper,” the three-part theatrical debut of the fifth season of the wildly popular series based on the life of Jesus. And on the heels of that release, the team behind the show are prepping to begin filming season six.

The stars of the Bible-based series celebrated the season-five debut in Dallas, Texas, last week, and CBN News caught up with several of them who shared their go-to pastimes.

Dallas Jenkins (Creator)

Admittedly, Jenkins is pretty busy writing, directing, producing, and promoting “The Chosen,” but, when he has a few free minutes, he has a handful of hobbies that occupy his time — and one of them might be a little unorthodox.

“I love poker, although I haven’t played it in a while,” Jenkins said with a laugh. “I also just love watching TV and movies with my wife and kids.”

Jenkins, a Chicago fan, also said he likes fantasy sports, confessing he sneaks peeks at his phone — trying to keep up with his football and baseball teams — while they are filming “The Chosen.”

“Even on set sometimes,” he said, “I have to check my lineup [to] make sure I’m making the moves just in time for the next day.”

Paras Patel (Matthew)

Paras Patel, who portrays the disciple Matthew in the show, is undoubtedly a fan favorite. And, as the series progresses through Jesus’ earthly ministry and continues to increase in popularity, his free time is dwindling.

Nevertheless, he steals away whatever time he can. Lately, he told CBN News, he’s enjoyed cooking.

“I find it to be kind of therapeutic,” he said.

The 38-year-old star went on to say that, as he ages, he finds more value in spending time with his family and visiting his parents, who live in Florida.

“I try to hangout with my family a lot,” he added.

Vanessa Benavente (Mother Mary)

The mother of two young daughters and the cast member who portrays Jesus’ own mother, Vanessa Benavente isn’t too well acquainted with the idea of “free time.”

Downtime, she said with a big laugh, is a stranger to her — at least in this stage of life.

One thing she does enjoy, though, is baking, especially with her young children, who are 6 and 2.

Shahar Isaac (Simon Peter)

Once an artist, always an artist — at least that seems to be the case for Shahar Isaac, the actor who portrays Simon Peter in “The Chosen.”

If he’s not in front of the camera, the Israeli-born star likes to step behind the lens.

“It helps me kind of lose myself into something to do,” he said. “So when they’re fixing the lights and arranging the set between scenes, I like to kind of get lost in [photography] a little bit [and] stay within the character.”

“It’s fun to have these memories that I have from these moments,” Isaac added.

Abe Bueno-Jallad (Big James)

A native Texan, Abe Bueno-Jallad, who plays Big James in “The Chosen,” is an avid outdoorsman.

When he’s not on set filming the series, he told CBN News he likes to spend his time outside and will happily hike any trail he can find.

“I like hiking outdoors, all the time, every day,” he said with a smile. “Every day.”

George Xanthis (John)

George Xanthis, who portrays John in “The Chosen,” is a man of many talents. In fact, he’s apparently able to read his character’s Gospel in its original Greek.

While his costar likes to be outside, Xanthis joked he’s the exact opposite, telling CBN News he likes the creature comforts of being indoors, playing card and board games.

“My [favorite hobby] is the complete opposite,” he said emphatically. “I would play a board game about somebody hiking every day.”

Part one of the fifth season of “The Chosen” — which centers on the final days leading toward Jesus’ crucifixion — is debuting in theaters across the country this Friday. Parts two and three will be released nationwide on April 4 and 11, respectively. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.