Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Protect Pro-life Pregnancy Centers from Discrimination

For decades, pro-life pregnancy centers have been under fire from abortion providers and their allies in federal, state, and local governments. Now, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to change all that by introducing legislation that would protect pregnancy centers from discrimination as they continue their life-affirming mission.

In 2022 alone, pregnancy centers across the country provided more than 3.2 million client sessions and gave away more than $300 million worth of goods and services, including packs of diapers, baby formula, baby clothes, new cribs, and strollers.

And that's not all. Over the last five years more than 828,130 unborn babies were saved through the work of pregnancy care centers.

However, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, attacks against these centers have ramped up, especially as local, state, and federal governments have weaponized the law to combat their life-saving work.

For example, New York's attorney general has sued the pro-life group Heartbeat International (HBI) and 11 crisis pregnancy centers to force them to stop talking about abortion pill reversal services.

State Attorney General Letitia James claims they are promoting a procedure that cannot reverse the effects of the abortion pill. While the abortion industry touts that accusation, pro-life doctors have refuted it with actual studies and evidence of thousands of lives saved.

"It is clear that liberal states are more interested in protecting the abortion industry than they are in protecting women and children. Liberal states, like NY, have a long history of harming needy families—specifically women facing unplanned pregnancy—by discriminating against pro-life pregnancy centers simply because we refuse to provide or refer for abortion," said Reverend Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, a pro-life pregnancy center.

"Despite not having access to federal funding, pregnancy centers heroically provide women with millions of dollars worth of free medical care and support every year. Women deserve better than abortion," he continued.

Additionally, a 2022 report by the Religious Freedom Institute (RFI), found that criminals physically attacked at least 63 pro-life organizations in 26 states and the District of Columbia, shortly after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked.

The same group pointed out that authorities, including the FBI, did little to respond to the matter.

"Too many law enforcement agencies and journalists are ignoring these crimes against pro-life institutions, a lack of concern consistent with their responses to attacks against Catholic churches over the past few years," said Nathaniel Hurd, director of RFI's North America Action Team.

"All Americans, religious or not, pro-life nor not, should condemn these assaults on our nation's diversity and pluralism, and on the irresponsible indifference of federal and state governments," Hurd said.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill took a step Monday to stop the unfair targeting of pro-women, pro-child centers.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Michelle Fischbach (R-MN) unveiled the "Let Pregnancy Centers Serve Act" of 2025, or H.R. 2226, which will prohibit federal, state, and local governments from discriminating against pregnancy care centers.

Specifically, the measure would prevent the federal government from denying pregnancy centers funding via grants and ensure they stay eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds.

"Liberal states and the former Biden administration attempted to unconstitutionally restrict TANF funds from supporting pro-life pregnancy centers, hindering their ability to assist pregnant mothers and their unborn babies," said Congresswoman Tenney.

"The Let Pregnancy Centers Serve Act ensures pregnancy resource centers and pro-life centers are not discriminated against and are able to carry out their services, including providing emotional support, access to prenatal and pregnancy care, and supplies to expecting mothers. We must ensure women have access to the resources pregnancy centers provide, empowering them to choose life," she continued.

Rep. Smith, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, added, "There are more than 2,700 pregnancy care centers throughout the United States—each and every one of them an oasis of love, compassion, empathy, respect, and quality care for both mothers and their precious children."

"The American people recognize the crucial services provided by pregnancy centers," he added.