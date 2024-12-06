'It's Faith in Jesus': Christian Leaders Highlight Commonality in Effort to Heal Political Disunity

The political divide in America is both deep and wide. Unfortunately, this can have a negative impact within families, communities and even the church.

Now two Christian leaders from opposite sides of the political spectrum are working for a common cause.

"Look, everybody knows I'm a friend of Donald Trump. They know I support him very much," said Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church Dallas.

"I've been in the Democratic Party most of my life," said Justin Giboney of the AND Campaign, an organization that aims to help and organize Christians for civic and cultural engagement.



Both Jeffress and Giboney took vastly different paths into the world of politics – differences they recently shared during an appearance on CBN's Prayerlink.



"I had very little involvement in politics the first twenty years of my ministry," explained Jeffress. "But it all changed when a member brought to me some library books from our public library. They were pro-homosexual books written to persuade children into that kind of lifestyle. And she said, 'What are you going to do about this?'"

"We as believers have a responsibility to push back against evil wherever we can," he said.

Giboney credits the message and meaning of civil rights for driving his interest.

"Early on my grandfather, who was a preacher himself, taught me that when it comes to people having their rights, people being treated fairly, you couldn't go into politics and just fight for yourself that you also wanted to make sure that you fought for others," Giboney said.

The two also shared their thoughts on interpreting the biblical response to certain social issues, such as the southern border crisis.

"It doesn't prescribe what immigration policy should be," said Jeffress. "But there are some things the Bible speaks very clearly about and I base my politics or for whom I vote based on what the Bible says."

"I agree that the Bible might not speak specifically on what our immigration policy should be, but I would say that it would have something to say about the humanity of that policy and how we treat the least of these and the stranger," Giboney countered.



Discussions on such issues have led to bitter debate and anger among believers with some questioning the faith of those whose views differ from their own.

It is a sentiment both Jeffress and Giboney agree hurts the gospel message.

"I don't think it's to say you vote for one person, then you're automatically not a faithful Christian," Giboney explained. "We need to stop pointing the finger as much and try to understand people. We may disagree with them, but until we understand the good, they're trying to get at, we really don't know."

"I think especially it's an egregious sin to demonize fellow believers," said Jeffress. "Revelation 12 says Satan is the accuser of the brethren. And when we slander another Christian, we ascribe the worst motives to them possible, we're doing Satan's work for him."

Even so, both leaders believe it is important for Christians to vote and engage in politics. They add, however, that the key is modeling humility, respect, and civility while highlighting their unity in Christ.



"The saying is a good one for Christians to remember today: 'In the essentials, unity, and the non-essentials, liberty, but in all things, charity,'" commented Jeffress. "I think the church of Jesus Christ needs to be built around a common foundation. It's not a political platform, but it's faith in Jesus Christ."

"We have a whole lot in common, whether it be the Great Commission, the Great Commandment and so on. We need to find that common ground if we could ever expect the world to do the same," Giboney said.

