‘I’m a Christian Man’: Five Guys Cashier Goes Viral for Response to Controversial OnlyFans Model’s ‘Weird’ Request

A cashier at a Five Guys franchise is going viral for his faith-fueled response to a controversial OnlyFans model who propositioned him while he was on the clock.

The explicit content creator, who uses the stage name Bonnie Blue, approached the unnamed server and filmed their inappropriate interaction without the employee’s consent or even, according to the staff member, confirming his age.

While it was the 24-year-old Blue who posted the stunt to her TikTok account, it’s the cashier who is garnering all the praise. After she asked the young man if he was “on the menu” and whether he would “take her out back,” the staffer said he would not engage with her, because he is a “Christian man.”

Bonnie blue recording me at work was not on my bingo card for this year but here we are I guess pic.twitter.com/klBsJk0wyb — •ola• (@harry_1514) January 6, 2025

Blue, who is controversial for a number of reasons, including claiming to have sex with “barely legal” men, asked the employee, “I just wondered — I can’t see it on the menu — but where do I get the Five Guys from?”

Huh?” replied the confused cashier.

“I didn’t know if it was a special room or if you can take me out back?” she asked. “What about after your shift? I’d want to give you a good rating.”

Aware at this point she was propositioning him for sex, the Five Guys employee said, “No, I don’t think that’s happening. I’m a Christian man and I’m waiting until marriage. Genuinely, I feel like I’m dreaming right now.”

Still refusing to leave the man alone, Blue — after he tried handing her a menu, seemingly hoping to bring the uncomfortable conversation to a close — asked if the staff member “would be on it.” The employee firmly declined her once again.

“That’s a shame,” Blue said. “Five Guys should really change their name; I got excited for nothing.”

The employee shared the clip to his X account, writing, “Bonnie Blue recording me at work was not on my bingo card for this year, but here we are, I guess.”

“Real talk, though, I’m actually OK,” he added. “I thought it was funny at first, but, in hindsight, she never asked for my age, never ask my consent to post, and persisted after several times of me saying, ‘No.'”

“This could’ve gone completely wrong if she did this to someone else,” he noted, “but alas.”

TikTok users filled the comments section of Blue’s post with compliments for the cashier.

One person wrote, “Well done, young man,” calling his reaction to her “classy.” Another user commented, “What a legendary response from a young lad,” while someone else noted, “You know, you could’ve got[ten] someone fired if they played along with it? Guy’s just working hard for his future.”

“This is actually so, so weird,” added another, referring to Blue’s actions.

The employee’s faithful response to Blue is laudatory and worthy of the praise it has received.

Beginning in Genesis, when God created the first humans — Adam and Eve — he explained a man will leave his family, unite with his wife, and the two will become “one flesh” (Genesis 2:24). Until such time, when husband and wife enter into a sexual relationship, the marriage bed should be “held in honor” and ought to “be undefiled” (Hebrews 13:4). The Apostle Paul elaborated on the concept in his writing to believers in Corinth, explaining anyone who sinfully engages sexually with a prostitute has become “one body” with that person (1 Corinthians 6:16). And he wrote in the verses prior the body belongs to the Lord and is “not meant for sexual immorality” (1 Corinthians 6:13).

So far, between the Five Guys’ employee’s X account and Blue’s TikTok channel, the 30-second video has garnered more than 11 million views.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***