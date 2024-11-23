How Will Trump's Re-Election Impact Israel's War Against Hamas?

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and US President Donald Trump shake hands at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

How will President-elect Donald Trump’s stunning victory impact the current war between Israel and Hamas?

Author Joel Rosenberg recently joined CBN News to discuss that very issue, exploring what could come next in a region roiled by violence and consternation.

“Israelis overwhelmingly wanted Trump,” he said. “This is interesting, right? Because, obviously, unless you’re a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen like me, Israelis obviously can’t vote in the election.”

That said, Rosenberg — who cited polling showing 66% of Israel opted for Trump compared to just 17% who hoped Vice President Kamala Harris would win — contends the election could have a huge impact on “how this war is finished, whether it’s actually won, and what our security and prosperity is going to be in the years ahead.”

In particular, Rosenberg said polling results showing more support for Trump among Israelis before the election simply don’t match the rhetoric.

“This is after the Kamala Harris closing argument — ‘Trump’s a Nazi, Trump’s a fascist, Trump is Hitler,'” he continued. “Israeli Jews and Israelis generally rejected that, and if there was any country that might think, ‘Oh gosh, if somebody’s Hitler, we don’t want them around’ [it’s Israel].'”

Rosenberg continued, “The Israelis heard all the rhetoric, but they saw four years of Donald Trump in action, and he was super pro-Israel, and they saw President Biden and Kamala Harris on the stage for four years, and they are partially pro-Israel, but they’re a bit schizophrenic.”

It’s no secret the Biden administration has, at moments, clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over divergent views on how to handle the Hamas terror crisis. It is believed among some that Trump’s approach could be more consistently favorable to Israeli interests.

Regardless of what happens next, it already seems Trump is making good on his pledge to be pro-Israel, with the president-elect assembling what The Hill called “one of the most pro-Israel teams of any administration in history.”

Watch Rosenberg explain why he believes key differences between Democrats and Republicans drove some of the aforementioned polling results:

As CBN News previously reported, Rosenberg also spoke with CBN News about Hamas, the war in Gaza, and how current events might play into what the Bible says about future happenings and the end of days.

“That is the No. 1 question I’m getting asked … ‘Can you put this [current moment] in a prophetic context?’” Rosenberg said. “I would say, No. 1, we’re definitely in a birth pang, right? Jesus speaks in Matthew 24 that there’s going to be contractions and releases, moments of wars and rumors of wars, and kingdom against kingdom, nation against nation, as well as earthquakes and famines and other disasters.”

He continued, “Those are contractions and, just like when your wife gets close to delivering, … the contractions are longer and more painful, and the release moments are shorter.”

