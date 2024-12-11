House Committee Investigates Pro-Hamas Riots at Union Station: 'Something Went Horribly Wrong'

As investigations continue into pro-Hamas demonstrations that turned violent earlier this year, a House committee met Tuesday to pursue holding those involved accountable.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, (R- Arkansas), says many unanswered questions remain from those protests. He specifically asked Charles Cuvelier of the National Park Service how an organized protest here in the nation's capital went totally out of control.

"D.C. is no stranger to protest and free speech demonstrations, but in this case, something went horribly wrong," said the House Oversight Chair.

This protest resulted in massive violence and destruction.

"The rioters chanted terrorists slogans., hurled what appeared to be human feces at US park police officers, destroyed government property," said Westerman.

Westerman also said he witnessed the riot's aftermath and then joined the other members of Congress to replace American flags previously burned to the ground.

"That night, I joined my fellow Republican members to return all glory to its rightful place," said Westerman.

The violence in front of Union Station happened the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a joint session of Congress.

According to the subcommittee's report, the organization called ANSWER and obtained a permit from the park service for a peaceful protest.

"That's why we are here today to investigate and investigate how a pro-Hamas protest turned National Park Service land into a violent national disgrace," Westerman explained.

During the hearing, a heated exchange took place between Indiana Rep. Rudy Yakima and Cuvelier.

"Mr. Cuvelier, why did the U.S Park Police only have 29 officers to monitor what was expected to be a 5,000-person protest...Where things were actually going wrong on-site at Union Station, how many officers were on site at Union Station, where our American flag was torn down and burned to the ground," Yakym asked.

"So I'm trying my best to answer your question," Cuvelier responded. "There were 174 for the total."



Yakym replied, "Look, this is a very this is a very simple question here. I understand 174 people in total for the event. How many people were on site were the American flag was torn down and burnt, and then the Palestinian flag was subsequently raised. Very simple."

"Sure, I will get back with you to the best of my ability," said Cuvelier.

"How do you not know that answer," Yakym shot back.

Since the riots, Cuvelier says four arrests have been made, and insists more will follow. He also defended the park service's security strategy, saying they did what they thought was best to keep it peaceful and safe.

Cuvelier couldn't answer whether the four protesters arrested were Americans or possible illegal migrants.

Meanwhile, the committee says July's violence has raised concerns ANSWER could be planning specifically around the upcoming inauguration.

