Hope Is Being Restored in the NC Mountains, One Chainsaw and Prayer at a Time

This holiday season, the spirit of giving shines brightly in North Carolina's mountain communities. As families continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, faith-based organizations are offering vital support, combining practical assistance with unwavering faith to bring hope and restoration.

'We Don't Want to Be Forgotten'

Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina, damaging or destroying an estimated 120,000 homes. With winter's snow and freezing temperatures adding to the hardship, displaced families rely heavily on churches and faith-based nonprofits for food, shelter, and a glimmer of hope.

"They're really suffering," says Dara Cody, a resident whose community was decimated. "This was a restaurant, a tattoo shop, a barber shop, a produce stand…"

Along the Swannanoa River, where Cody and others lost everything, the destruction is particularly stark. Cody now lives in a camper after weeks of temporary hotel stays. Entire neighborhoods were washed away, impacting daily life as residents struggle with ongoing plumbing issues and businesses fight to reopen.

Amidst this uncertainty, faith communities have been a constant source of relief. Reverend Scott Rogers, with the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, leads a coalition of over 300 churches and 5,000 volunteers providing temporary shelter, food, clothing, and long-term recovery assistance.

"The churches are the heartbeat," explains Rogers. "The nervous system—the spinal cord—that gets the message of the needs back to our central support systems. That's what God's people do. That's what the Bible Belt is all about."

Chainsaws for Christ: Restoring Hope

The sound of chainsaws and heavy machinery echoes through the mountains as recovery efforts continue. Among those working tirelessly to rebuild lives is Brent Allmon and his ministry, Chainsaws for Christ.

Founded in 2012, Chainsaws for Christ is a personal mission for Allmon, a North Carolina native. His team clears dangerous trees, removes debris, and creates safe paths for rebuilding.

"Complete and utter destruction of biblical proportions," Allmon observes.

The services they provide would cost homeowners upwards of $10,000, yet Allmon's team offers them free of charge. "For us? Zero. The Lord paid it over 2,000 years ago, and we get the opportunity to pay that back just a little bit," he says.

Volunteers like Adelmo Vieire travel from across the country to serve with Chainsaws for Christ. "I came to do what Jesus said—you mourn with those who mourn and suffer with those who are suffering," Vieire explains. "And as we share with them, we can serve them by doing practical things like cutting wood."

For John and Lynn Pearson, owners of Pink Boot Farms, the storm brought devastation and isolation. Trapped in their home for nearly a week, they now live in an RV while struggling to recover their business.

"People are sleeping in tents, they're living in RVs… and nobody's helping," says John Pearson. "If it weren't for people like Chainsaws for Christ, we would be in a tough position right now."

The Pearsons, who sell baked goods and produce at local farmers' markets, face a long road to recovery. The physical damage and financial losses have taken a heavy toll.

Faith in Action

Chainsaws for Christ operates entirely on donations, from volunteers sleeping in local churches to donated equipment. This generosity reflects the spirit of faith that drives their work.

"I want to help them. People helped me. And God loves me, He loves you—He loves everyone who's listening to this," Allmon says. "I just want them to know that there is peace and hope in the name of Jesus Christ."

As Christmas approaches, these organizations embody the true meaning of the season, giving their time, energy, and resources to bring hope and restoration.

