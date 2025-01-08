GOP-Led House Passes Laken Riley Act in Definitive Step to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration

The House of Representatives passed its first piece of legislation Tuesday, taking steps to tighten border policies and give "authorities the tools to prevent tragedies" like the case of a Georgia college student who was slain last year at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

The Laken Riley Act honors the life of the 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University who was murdered while jogging around the University of Georgia campus.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was convicted of murder and other crimes in Riley's February death. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Ibarra's status as an illegal immigrant ignited a political debate about America's southern border crisis after authorities confirmed the Venezuelan national entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 near El Paso, Texas.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also confirmed Ibarra was previously apprehended by ICE and New York Police Department officials for different crimes but was reportedly released due to the Biden administration's "catch and release" policy.

In 2023, he was "charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation."

The Laken Riley Act passed by the 119th Congress would require immigration authorities to detain illegal immigrants who are found guilty of certain non-violent crimes such as theft.

It also would give states the option to sue the Department of Homeland Security for harm caused to their citizens because of illegal immigration.

The legislation passed in the chamber on a 264-159 vote, with 48 Democrats, including several first-term House Democrats, joining all Republicans in support.

"We've been very focused on border security; the Laken Riley Act makes it clear if you're committing crimes in America against people, it's not going to be tolerated," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) told reporters Tuesday.

This is the second time the bill was introduced in the House.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) introduced it last year. It passed the House along bipartisan lines, but it did not move forward in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

"I think they put politics ahead of principle. And we're going to find out where they stand on this now," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), said of the Democrats' opposition last year.

Before Tuesday's vote, Johnson said, "We have every intention of doing really important, bipartisan work. We welcome with open arms any Democrat who wants to help us solve these problems because the American people demand and deserve it; it's overdue. And we'll be looking for that, and we'll see how it shakes out."

Some Democratic members of the Senate are already saying they fully support the bill.

"Laken Riley's story is a tragic reminder of what's at stake when our systems fail to protect people. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to preventable violence. Immigration is what makes our country great. I support giving authorities the tools to prevent tragedies like this one while we work on comprehensive solutions to our broken system," said Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

According to The Hill, the new Republican-controlled Senate is expected to take up the bill possibly on Friday, which would have been Riley's birthday.

