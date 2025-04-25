New University Report Reveals Global Anti-Semitic Wave Calming, Yet Alarming Spikes Continue in Italy, Australia

JERUSALEM, Israel – In advance of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, Tel Aviv University released a new report on antisemitism, indicating that while the anti-Semitic wave is calming, levels remain significantly higher than before the October 7th war began.

“The main findings in the report was that the anti-Semitic wave, the global anti-Semitic wave, an incidence occurred right after October 7th, occurred between October 2023 and December 2023, and then slowly declined throughout 2024,” said Dr. Carl Yonker, Senior Researcher at the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and Academic Director of the Irwin Cotler Institute.

“That said," he added, "(The) level of antisemitism remained higher in 2024 than before October 7th,” Yonker told CBN News.

Australia and Italy, alarmingly, are two countries where anti-Semitism continued to rise.

Yonker explained, "Australia recorded a threefold increase in the number of incidents from 2022 to 2024. This was particularly shocking given Australia's reputation as a welcoming country of moderation. So, that really stood out to us. And then also in Italy, we saw a rise in the number of incidents, particularly associated with the war, in Gaza."

For more on the findings of the report, watch our interview by clicking on the video above.

