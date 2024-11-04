On Final Day of Presidential Campaign, Polling Shows a Dead Heat in Swing States

With Election Day in less than 24 hours, both candidates made their final pitches to voters over the weekend.

Vice President Harris rallied in Michigan on Sunday, visiting a black church and being prayed over by the pastors. Harris said, "I see a nation determined to turn the page on hatred and division and chart a new way forward."

In a visit with Arab-American leaders, she said she'll support the creation of a Palestinian state in the Middle East.

"We need to end the war, and we need to get the hostages out. And as President of the United States, I will do everything in my power to achieve that end, and a two-state solution," Harris said.

Former President Trump visited the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia on Sunday, pledging to tackle the economy and inflation.

"It's going to be so good, it's going to be so much fun," Trump told supporters. "It'll be nasty a little bit at times, and maybe at the beginning in particular."

Trump also warned about a Harris administration saying, "If she wins, you will live the rest of your life as second-class citizens in your own country."

Polling shows a race too close to call. New York Times/Sienna College polling shows the candidates tied or Harris leading in every swing state except Arizona.

NBC gave Trump two minutes of free campaign ads Sunday during NASCAR and NFL coverage after a 90-second appearance by Harris on NBC's Saturday Night Live program prompted a Federal Communications commissioner to say it broke the FCC's Equal Time rule.

More than 78 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

Trump continues to raise the issue of fairness. "The ones that should be locked up are the ones that cheat on these horrible elections," Trump told supporters.

Harris says Trump is trying to make people think their vote doesn't matter. "It is meant to distract from the fact that we have and support free and fair elections in our country. We did in 2020, he lost," Harris said.

State and federal officials say U.S. elections have only gotten more secure.

And the FBI has issued a warning about two more false videos circulating online related to election security, one purporting to show Haitian migrants on their way to vote, and one showing a man destroying ballots in battleground Pennsylvania. The FBI reports they're "Russian fakes."

And with fears of post-election violence, large security fences have begun going up in Washington, D.C.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!