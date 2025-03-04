Faith and Healing on Horseback: 'A Ringside Seat to Miracles Every Day'

For centuries, horses have inspired and healed people. Today, they remain an integral part of American life—with over nine million horses nationwide and more than seven million people involved in the industry.

From the trails of Texas to the show rings of California, horses drive a $38 billion economic powerhouse. Now, a growing movement is harnessing the therapeutic power of equine therapy, combining it with faith to change lives.

Ministering Through Horses

Joe Most and his wife, Penny, found love more than 20 years ago through their shared passion for horses. Together, they run Perfect Partners Equine, living out their mission in Ridgeway, Virginia—and, as they like to say, waiting on the Lord's return in their spurs and boots.

Joe explains one reason he loves working with horses. "Oh, it's because God's coming back on a horse, and I want to be able to ride with Him," he says.

In the meantime, the couple trains horses while offering clinics and excursions, blending equine-assisted therapy with their faith.

"They experience the horse, and hopefully, they see God through us. We want God to shine His light, His face on us for the world to see. And hopefully, they see the love of God through the horse," Joe says.

And the Mosts aren't alone. Across the U.S. and beyond, ranches like these prove that healing can come on four legs. The global market for equine therapy is expected to increase by 15% this year alone.

Hopewell Ranch: Healing Hearts

A few states over in Weidman, Michigan, Jody Stuber and her husband, Ty, are also changing lives with horses at Hopewell Ranch.

Jody says, "God has used these horses to heal hearts in ways we could never have imagined."

"When someone comes here so wounded by life's circumstances, we have the privilege to be open, welcoming, and loving—the way Jesus would be. And sometimes, it's not us but the horses that God uses," she explains.

After the devastating loss of her baby, Hope, Jody says the Holy Spirit comforted her with the words, "Hope will rise again," sparking a vision to create a sanctuary for healing with horses.

"Horses are prey animals, so they're very intuitive. They know how to read body language better than we do because that's their primary source of communication. If a person is struggling, they're going to pick up on it. If a person is angry, they're going to pick up on it. They just know what's going on inside of us—honestly, a lot of times, better than we do," Jody says.

The ranch offers a wide range of beneficial programs, including Project Solomon, which helps veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress, free of charge.

"The mental health industry is beginning to recognize the value of equine therapy, but it's still a challenge. Insurance doesn't cover it yet, so we rely on fundraising and private pay. But I believe as more people see the healing that happens here, that's going to change," Jody says.

She adds that when God enters the arena, anything is possible.

"We have a ringside seat to miracles every day. I've seen horses do things I could never train them to do—like responding to someone's pain in ways that only God could orchestrate. It's not us—it's the Lord and these horses, and it's so powerful to witness His love at work," Jody says.

At both Hopewell Ranch and Perfect Partners Equine, the missions extend beyond therapy—with a focus on making this care accessible and showing how God's love can transform lives.

Joe Most says, "I guess my favorite saying is, 'God's got a plan.' Just ask Him to stand next to you and let your heart be open to Him. Let Him dictate what you're going to do, and be moldable—like our horses are moldable to us."

