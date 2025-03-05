Trump Honors Women Fighting 'Woke Gender Ideology', Shares Special God-Message for America's Youth

President Donald Trump stood before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to highlight his administration's achievements since returning to the White House.

"Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction factor," he said later adding, "Americans have given us a mandate for bold and profound change... the federal bureaucracy has grown until it has crushed our freedoms, ballooned our deficits, and held back America's potential in every possible way."

"My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again," he continued.

And while much of his speech before lawmakers touched on border security, the economy, and foreign policy, Trump took a moment and spoke directly to America's youth.

While highlighting his achievements in dismantling the previous administration's efforts to enforce "gender ideology extremism" across state, local, and federal governments, he told young people that God is their Creator.

"My administration is also working to protect our children from toxic ideologies in our schools," he said. "I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie."

"And now a message to every child in America is that you are perfect, exactly the way God made you," he added.

Trump took a moment at that point to honor the work of January Littlejohn who was introduced as "a courageous advocate against this form of child abuse."

As CBN News reported, Littlejohn sued the School Board of Leon County, FL after school officials at her daughter's middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a different sexual identity without January and her husband's knowledge or permission.

"My husband and I were very concerned about our daughter, and we elicited the help of a mental health professional and notified the school as to what was happening. Well, several weeks later, my daughter got into the car and said, 'Mom, I had a meeting at school today, and they asked me which restroom I wanted to use,'" she told NC Family Policy Council.

Since then, Littlejohn has made it her mission to help other parents who may find themselves in a similar situation.

"Parents have got to understand that gender identity ideology has infected every aspect of our culture, including our judicial system," Littlejohn told the DailyWire. "It's really going to take time to root out gender ideology out of these institutions. In the meantime, parents have got to protect their children by knowing what's being taught in their schools."

Trump honored January's work during his speech while noting how his administration's work to protect children including signing the "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" executive order.

The order directs federally-run insurance programs, including Medicaid and Tricare, to exclude coverage for these harmful procedures; it restricts grants to medical schools and hospitals that contribute to the "chemical and surgical mutilation of children"; and directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to issue regulations improving the health of minors with gender dysphoria without blatantly harming them.

"Stories like this are why after taking office, I signed an executive order banning public schools from indoctrinating our children with transgender ideology," Trump said Tuesday night. "I also signed an order to cut off all taxpayer funding to any institution that engages in the sexual mutilation of our youth."

The president also took a moment during his speech to honor a former high school athlete who was severely harmed by pro-trans policies adopted by the Biden administration – specifically Title IX changes, that allowed biological males to compete on girls and women's sports teams.

Those changes forced female athletes to compete in nightmare scenarios where they lost trophies and their rights to privacy as well as feared for their safety.

"If you really want to see numbers, just take a look at what happened in the women's boxing, weightlifting, track, and field, swimming, or cycling, where a male recently finished a long-distance race five hours and 14 minutes ahead of a woman for a new record by five hours," Trump explained during his speech.

He continued, "It's demeaning for women and it's very bad for our country. We're not going to put up with it any longer."

As CBN News reported, Payton McNabb was a junior at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy, North Carolina when her dreams of competing in college sports were crushed on the day she competed against a trans volleyball player during a September 2022 match.

It left Payton with a traumatic brain injury, partial paralysis, and loss of peripheral vision on her right side.

"I was hit so severely by a transgender athlete that I was knocked unconscious, lying in a fetal position for about 30 seconds. And then from that I sustained a concussion and neck injury that have long-term effects that I'm still dealing with today," she told CBN News.

Payton has joined the Independent Women's Forum and has made it her mission to put an end to this type of brutal unfairness in women's sports.

Trump invited her to attend last night and promised her that girls across the country would never have to fear that happening again.

"Payton, from now on, schools will kick the men off the girl's team or they will lose all federal funding," he said.