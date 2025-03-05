From Tornadoes to Whiteouts, Wild Weather Wreaks Havoc Across the US

A massive storm system is sweeping across the United States, bringing blizzard conditions, tornadoes, high winds, and fires to multiple regions, impacting millions of Americans.

In the Southwest, blinding dust storms covered parts of New Mexico and Texas, reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel conditions. Meanwhile, multiple tornadoes also tore through the region, causing significant damage.

In Lewisville, Texas, powerful winds damaged buildings and scattered debris across the city, even ripping the roof off Plano West High School. Further north, an EF1 tornado devastated parts of Ada, Oklahoma, destroying homes and leaving residents to begin cleanup efforts.

Quincy Thompson, an athlete at East Central University, joined hundreds of college athletes to pick up trash and help those in need. "I'm not used to tornadoes or super crazy weather like this, so it was different to see it, but it feels good to take care of the trash and help the community look a little better," said Thompson.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

s the storms moved east, high winds knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the South.

In Mississippi, at least two people were killed after falling trees caused by the strong winds turned deadly.

The system also disrupted Mardi Gras in New Orleans, prompting officials to reschedule events and shorten parade routes.

In Alabama, high winds overnight left 70,000 people without power.

In San Antonio, critical fire conditions led to multiple house fires, with emergency crews battling flames and evacuating residents. Rev. Bryant Livingston Sr., a District Two City Council Member, reported on a house fire near downtown, highlighting the widespread impact of the extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the Midwest faced a different kind of chaos as blizzard warnings were issued in parts of five states. Whiteout conditions made travel difficult for some semis seen off the road, with Nebraska experiencing a dramatic temperature drop. Residents reported temperatures plummeting from 60 degrees earlier in the day to freezing conditions as the storm moved in.

Now, the East Coast is bracing for impact, with windy conditions expected to sweep through the region. These storms come amid concerns about the future of weather forecasting, as the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the federal government have led to 280 layoffs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Critics worry these cuts could compromise the safety of Americans and the accuracy of future weather predictions.