Drummer Says Dear Friend Was a Michael Tait Sexual Assault Victim: 'I Hope This Goes to Court'

A former member of an alternative rock group has publicly come out as one of the many victims of unwanted advances by the former lead singer of the Newsboys, Michael Tait, saying he also knows details of other serious incidents.

In a recent video posted to X, Darren King came forward to share that he was the individual identified as "Abraham" in the investigations published by The Roys Report (TRR) and The Guardian.

As CBN News reported, those investigative reports released in June by both outlets reveal allegations of sexual misconduct and drug abuse throughout Tait's career, including the testimonies of three men who claim the former DC Talk star groomed and sexually assaulted them between 2004 and 2014.

Tait later confessed in an online post to "touching men in an unwanted sensual way" and abusing alcohol and cocaine for years, but he disputed "certain details" of the accusations lobbed at him.

READ: Michael Tait Confesses to Allegations of Sexual Misconduct and Drug Abuse

King, who is the former drummer for Earthsuit and Mutemath, told his followers on X that he is willing to come forward to support his friends who were victims of more serious instances of "Tait's attacks."

"My story is by far the least severe of anyone's mentioned," King said.

He recounted that when he first met Tait nearly 20 years ago, he was "so excited to get to meet one of my childhood heroes," but the encounter quickly turned to one that made him "uncomfortable."

In only the "first four or five minutes of the conversation" with Tait, the advances reportedly began. King described that while at dinner the former Newsboy frontman "in a really forced way, found a way to stroke my ear and put his hand on my leg."

King said that "thankfully" that was his first and last encounter with the now 59-year-old Tait. He went on to say that nearly a decade after that incident, "a dear friend of mine confided in me a story of actual sexual assault that took place at Michael Tait's house."

"Years went by and I heard other rumors. More just rumors of his constant partying and debauchery, not of assault," King added. "Then about five months ago, my dear friend Israel (Anthem) whom I've known since 1997, and I used to work for his parents...Israel contacted me about a new story being done and if you read he was only 13 when he was assaulted... I never knew that story until this year and I was heartbroken to hear it but glad that somebody was actually doing the work of investigative journalism to start to bring all of this in the light."

King noted in the video that he was able to connect some of Tait's alleged victims to the Guardian and the Roys Report to "expose the culture that facilitates and attracts these predators."

"I hope that everyone centers the victims as you talk about this and think about it, rather than being worried about the fate of the Newsboys or of Michael Tait," King stated. "I hope that you first center the victims, honor them, and seek restoration for them. I hope that this goes to court. I hope that Tait is brought to justice in a court of law."

King is one of the many people also calling out the Christian music industry for reportedly turning a blind eye to Tait's behavior.

As CBN News reported, Christian singer Cory Asbury, widely recognized for his song "Reckless Love," claimed on social media that "everyone knew" about Tait's misconduct, contending that many other artists are living "double lives."

The 39-year-old Asbury frequently addresses what he sees as issues in the Christian music industry and was responding to a question posed by a follower when making those claims. "Everyone knew, maybe not the specific details, but everyone knew," he said.

Christian apologist Mike Winger reposted those comments on X, while also criticizing the Christian contemporary music industry.

"Maybe the reason Michael Tait got away with it for so long is because a whole lot of other people in his industry are also getting away with it," Winger speculated. "And this results in a culture where exposing anyone is seen as a threat to everyone."

King, who says he was once a Christian, believes others aided Tait in his abuse for nearly two decades.

"I think that someone can only engage in this level of predation for this length of time...with a team of helpers," King shared. "And I believe that Tait has a team of people who spend their time, energy, and money clearing his reputation and suppressing criticism or suppressing the truth."

King also called out Tait for his June 10 confession calling it "B.S."

"I think that it was an attempt to minimize the severity of the claims (and) I think that it was an attempt to deflect responsibility from his team of handlers," King said.

He added that he "doubts" that those around Tait were "oblivious."

"While I don't know much about those shadowy figures, I find it very hard to believe that his bandmates did not know," King said.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Newsboys are left to face the music, losing their recording contract and gigs. Kingdom Bound Ministries recently announced it has dropped the Newboys from its July festival lineup.

"In recent weeks, concerns have come to light regarding allegations surrounding The Newsboys," the festival's statement said. "After prayerful reflection and discussion, our team, alongside our Board of Directors, has made the decision to move in a different direction from the band for this year's festival."

This year's festival lineup includes Anne Wilson, Colton Dixon, Disciple, Skillet, Matthew West, and Rend Collective.

MORE Disturbing New Allegations of Sex Assault by Michael Tait: 'Biggest Open Secret in Christian Music'

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***