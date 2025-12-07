Are We Living in the End Times? Expert Details ‘Super Sign’ of the Last Days

Author and speaker Dr. Alex McFarland is on a mission to answer pressing questions about prophecy and the end times, launching a new book that tackles these essential theological topics.

McFarland, whose book is titled “100 Bible Questions and Answers on Prophecy and the End Times,” has long hosted a radio show and, over time, made a record of the many eschatological questions he would receive.

“Over the last several years, just more and more and more, people have been asking questions that do relate to the end times,” he said. “So we put a book together, ‘100 Bible Questions and Answers,’ and we deal with just what I feel like are the questions and concerns on the hearts of radio listeners throughout America — and really throughout the Western world.”

In fact, McFarland said he “pretty regularly” sees prophecy as a tool that helps lead people toward the Christian faith, citing the power of the Internet to connect people on the issue across the globe.

“A couple of weeks ago, I got an email from a man in Romania, a German man in Romania, who listens to the live stream,” he said. “He felt like he needed to … find God. So he, for a year … told me that he had been going to a mosque and was getting closer and closer to becoming a full Muslim.”

McFarland said the man called him and they spoke, and he inevitably was able to “lead him to Christ.”

“He did not have peace about Islam, but that was kind of all he had access to,” he said. “But he felt like all of the unrest in the Middle East, that the world is getting to some, you know, point — everything seems to be coalescing, and it indeed … is.”

With so much attention focused on Islam, the Middle East, and other related arenas, it should come as no surprise that these issues spark questions — and reactions.

“I do think Christians have really an opportunity to tell people who are searching spiritually, ‘Look, God’s Word has a 100% track record of accuracy,'” he said. “And Galatians 4:4 says that, ‘In the fullness of time, God sent forth his son, born of a woman, to redeem those that were under the law. Just as Christ miraculously came right on schedule the first time, He’s going to come again a second time. And we very likely may be near that, and people are thinking about it — they really are.”

As for where the world is on the prophetic timeline, date setting is unbiblical, though McFarland said there are “signs of the times” that are taught in Scripture.

“The Bible teaches that, at the end of time, or just before the return of Christ, the nations of the Arabian Peninsula will align themselves against Israel,” he said. “I also believe that Russia and China will collude not only to attack Israel, but to really try to dominate the world.”

This is accompanied by other biblical signs — some of which prophecy experts, like McFarland, believe could be coming to fruition.

“I think the super sign that we are near the last days … is 77 years ago, the rebirth of the nation of Israel,” he said. “We can’t set the date, but we are to have our spiritual house in order, and that’s what we can do by coming to Christ.”

