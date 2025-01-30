'Destructive Procedures': Trump Moves to Ban 'Mutilation' of Gender-Confused Children

Since taking office 10 days ago, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders making sweeping changes on everything from immigration to climate change, DEI programs, and more. Now the 47th president is making good on a campaign promise to protect some of the nation's most vulnerable – gender-confused minors.

In one of his latest orders, the president has taken a strong stance to protect those children ages 19 and younger by cutting federal support for gender transition procedures like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and irreversible genital surgeries.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions," reads the order.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," it continues.

The "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" order directs federally-run insurance programs, including Medicaid and Tricare exclude coverage for those procedures; it restricts research and education grants to medical schools and hospitals that contribute to the "chemical and surgical mutilation of children"; and directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to issue regulations improving the health of minors with gender dysphoria without blatantly harming them.

"Our Nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called 'gender-affirming care,' which has ruined far too many precious lives," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) released a statement praising the president's executive order.

"The American College of Pediatricians applauds President Trump on his bold defense of vulnerable children from mutilating procedures in the name of gender ideology," Dr. Jill Simons, Executive Director ACPeds wrote.

"ACPeds has been sounding the alarm for years on the physical, emotional, and psychological harms of these mutilating procedures on children. Thank you President Trump for protecting children! Children are beautiful just the way they are. No child is born in the wrong body," she continued.

Worship leader Sean Feucht says Trump's action holds "profound" spiritual significance for the nation.



Never underestimate the profound spiritual significance of this moment for America. pic.twitter.com/rn3NgD391o — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) January 29, 2025

Chloe Cole, an outspoken detransitioner who realized she was misled by transgender ideology, says the order is a "historical first."

The Trump Executive Order to Protect Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation is a huge step forward for the fight against gender ideology.



Here is my instant take on what are the most significant takeaways, along with some things to watch out for: pic.twitter.com/LCTH6bHpNz — Chloe Cole(@ChoooCole) January 29, 2025

"This is the first executive order that is going to tackle the institutional abuse of our children," she explained. "As taxpayers, we are no longer going to be forced to have our money put towards these procedures in children."

Cole points out that the executive order specifically says the U.S. will no longer follow guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH, a controversial organization that promotes transgender beliefs as medical guidance.

"They are the ones who have written these abusive standards of practice to transition children under the age of 18," she said. "...they have no place in our institution."

Cole says the battle is far from over.

She explains that the executive order stops short of a ban and it does not address these harmful practices done through private insurance.

"We are just at the very beginning," Cole shared. "We cannot stop now because this fight is not going to end until there are no more children in the United States who are being put in harm's way under the guise of 'gender-affirming' care."

