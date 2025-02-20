Delta Upside-Down Plane Crash Outcome a 'Miracle,' Experts Say

A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Experts are calling it a “miracle” after no one died when a Delta Airlines plane flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The harrowing incident unfolded Monday afternoon when an airplane from Minneapolis was attempting to land. All 80 passengers and crew members are accounted for, with eight people injured.

Greg Feith, former senior air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, told News Nation it’s possible the CRJ900 jet bounced upon landing, causing the pilots to lose control.

“The good thing is … both the wings were shed,” he said. “That usually takes up a lot of the major impact forces. And because the tube — the fuselage tube — stayed intact, that’s what enhanced the survivability for all these people, even though there was a small fire that did break out.”

Two retired commercial pilots, Richard Levy and Michael Coffield, called the traumatic ordeal a “miracle.”

After the crash, 21 people were transported to area hospitals. In a statement released Tuesday morning, Delta Airlines revealed 19 of them had been released from the hospital.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” said Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

Experts explained to The Minnesota Star Tribune investigators will be looking into a number of factors that could have contributed to the incident, including the experience levels of the pilots and crew as well as the weather conditions in Toronto, like the potential for complications from a crosswind.

“Maneuvering crosswinds can be challenging,” said J.F. Joseph of Joseph Aviation Consulting. “No two crosswinds are alike; they are dynamic. That presents additional challenges to the pilot.”

Please continue to pray for the recovery of all those involved in the crash.

