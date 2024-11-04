David Jeremiah Warns Voters Must Address America's 'Moral Crisis' as Religious Freedom Under Fire

Renowned preacher David Jeremiah warns there's a moral crisis in America right now, saying tomorrow's election is a pivotal moment for the country and believers "carry a dual responsibility to the state and to God" and we must fulfill both mandates as Christians.

"The soul of America is at stake because the values and principles that secured this country's greatness are being threatened," he said. "America faces a critical situation today. Our secular society has mounted the most aggressive attack on moral values in America's history."

The senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in California, shared a corporate "Prayer for America," last week in which he noted that the next election will have considerable consequences on the future.

"In this election, we face many such issues, critical moral decisions that will shape the days ahead. As Christians, we carry a dual responsibility to the state and to God, and we cannot afford to neglect either one," he said.

Jeremiah says there's only one thing that can heal America – "a revival of biblical proportions and a return to the moral and spiritual principles of Scripture in which our greatness is rooted"– and prayer is key.

"If you and I stand up, but don't kneel, we have ignored the greatest resource God has given us to win the battle before us," the pastor and author explained. "We as Christians stand the tallest when we are on our knees in prayer."

Jeremiah encouraged all believers to not only pray but vote.

"Voting our faith is a responsibility for all of us," he said adding to the message that believers need to "be a light."

"The best way to influence the culture around us is to demonstrate the love of Jesus and His transforming power in everything we do and say. We are called to take the light to the darkness. So let us not hide our light under a bushel or restrain the joy of our salvation. May we reflect the words of our savior in our interactions with those around us being a living testimony of our faith."

"The cry of our hearts in the crucial hours ahead. May God shed His grace on America and unite this country once again," he concluded.

Religious Freedom Under Fire in 7 Swing States

Jeremiah's poignant message comes at a time when religious freedom is on the decline in the United States, especially in seven key swing states, according to the 2024 Faith and Freedom Index.

The report by the Napa Institute measures where religious freedoms are lacking from state to state.

States are given scores based on how their laws affect faith-based, federally tax-exempt nonprofits and their "friendliness" to religious freedom and regulatory freedom for those organizations.

"Faith-based nonprofits fulfill a critical role in a healthy society," notes Napa Legal's Counsel Frank DeVito. "(A) state's constitution, religious freedom laws, 'nondiscrimination' laws related to public accommodations and employment, state of emergency laws, charitable registration laws, and tax laws determine whether a religious organization will be free to accomplish its mission or will be hindered by burdensome laws and regulations."

The report noted that there are either fluctuating or low levels of religious freedom across the nation, but especially in the highly contested swing states.

Arizona scored at 37 percent, Wisconsin at 33 percent, Nevada at 29 percent, and Michigan at 22 percent. Georgia scored the highest at 55 percent, followed by North Carolina at 50 percent and Pennsylvania at 44 percent.

But it's a far cry behind Alabama, which scored 86 percent favorable to religious freedom.

While Pastor Jeremiah's call to believers to vote doesn't name candidates or even political parties, it serves as a timely message for Christians to use their vote to impact every level of government.

"Local and state governments often make the decisions that have the most direct consequences on American's daily lives, from zoning and land use regulations to tax laws. And local institutions – churches, schools, charities – often make a greater impact on the lives of ordinary Americans than the White House and Congress," said DeVito.