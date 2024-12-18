Christmas Behind Bars: These Gifts Are Changing Thousands of Hearts and Lives

While Christmas is a time of joy and family for many, countless men and women behind bars face profound loneliness during the holiday season. This year, a gift of hope and the message of the Gospel are reaching across prison walls, reminding inmates they are not forgotten.

Good News Global, a nonprofit ministry, is delivering 65,000 "Hope Packs" to inmates in 23 states and 20 countries, from Virginia to Venezuela. Each pack contains practical items like socks, puzzles, and snacks, along with a Gospel message—a tangible expression of love for those who often feel isolated.

"We call it 'the gift… and the Gospel,'" says Jon Evans, President of Good News Global.

For many recipients, the Hope Pack is the first gift they've received in years. Evans explains the impact can be life changing. "Annually, we see over 50,000 people make a decision to follow Christ, through the work of chaplains and volunteers," he said.

Chaplain Richard Van Arsdale's involvement is deeply personal. As a former inmate who received Hope Packs during his own incarceration, he now delivers them and shares the Gospel firsthand.

"I actually received Hope Packs three years in a row while I was in prison," Van Arsdale shares.

Now standing on the outside of the cell, he knows the value of not being forgotten.

"Some inmates receive lots of mail, while others on the same cell block receive nothing," Van Arsdale said. "Even if it's just for a day, the Hope Pack changes the atmosphere because everyone receives a gift—not just snacks, but the gift of the Gospel. They receive hope."

Good News Global isn't just ministering inside U.S. prisons, it also crosses international lines to bring chaplains to prisoners.

"We put chaplains where they belong—in jails," chuckled Chaplain Joe Kelty, one of 75 U.S. and 200 overseas chaplains working with the ministry. He says the ministry has transformed his heart as much as the lives of those he serves.

"Your life is essentially over (in jail)," said Kelty. "If ever there was a time that you would turn to God, it's probably when you're going through something like that."

As thousands of Hope Packs reach prisons this Christmas, the mission extends far beyond the holiday season. For those behind bars, it's more than just a gift—it's a reminder that they are seen, valued, and loved.

Click Here to learn more about Good News Global,

