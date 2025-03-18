California Gov. Gavin Newsom Admits Men in Women’s Sports Is ‘Deeply Unfair’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — the nephew of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — is acknowledging men playing in women’s sports is “deeply unfair.”

The 57-year-old politician made the comments on the debut episode of his new podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” in which he spoke with conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, cofounder of Turning Point USA.

Kirk urged Newsom, whom President Donald Trump mockingly refers to as “Newscum,” he has the “opportunity” to “run to the middle” by sounding the alarm within the Democrat Party against transgender-identified males participating on female sports teams.

“You right now should come out and be like, ‘You know what, the young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn’t happen,'” said Kirk.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness,” replied Newsom. “I completely agree with you.”

The California governor currently has a 52% approval rating among Golden State residents, according to a February survey from the Public Policy Institute of California.

During their conversation, Kirk brought up the case of A.B. Hernandez, a transgender-identified high school track star from California who recently won a triple jump by an astonishing eight feet, an accomplishment that sparked a firestorm over males participating in female sports.

Kirk asked Newsom if he would “speak out against this young man,” referring to Hernandez.

“I revere sports, and so the issue of fairness is completely legit,” replied the governor, further noting there is a degree of “humility and a grace” people ought to extend to transgender-identified individuals because “these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression.”

Newsom went on to describe one of Trump’s campaign ads attacking former Vice President Kamala Harris — who was the Democrats’ nominee for president — for being in support of “they/them,” a knock against the leftist politician’s embrace of those who eschew the biological reality of the sexes as male and female.

The governor described the ad highlighting a 2019 interview during which Harris said “every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desired and need” as “devastating” to the political left, condemning the then-vice president over the fact she “didn’t even react to it,” a choice that, in his view, only compounded the damage.

Some, like conservative Christian scholar Robert P. George, a professor at Princeton University, view Newsom’s statements to Kirk as hopefully indicative of a turning tide in American culture.

“Now that Gavin Newsom has hoisted the white flag on men in women’s sports,” he wrote on X, “maybe we can candidly and accurately describe the issue as … men in women’s sports.”

He continued, “The issue is not properly characterized as whether ‘transgender athletes’ can compete in women’s sports. It’s not about the psyches of athletes; it’s about their sex. It’s not about how they ‘identify;’ it’s about whether they are male or female. A woman may compete in women’s sports regardless of how she ‘identifies’ or presents herself; a man may not participate in women’s sports.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***