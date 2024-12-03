Bible App Engagement Spikes, and the Most Read Verse of 2024 Says a Lot About Our World

Popular Bible app YouVersion says it has seen more people engage with the Bible this year than ever before, drawing closer to God through His Word and through prayer features on the app.

Developers of the Bible app point out the most popular verse from 2024 reveals that people have been seeking God's comfort in tumultuous times.

This year, the most searched scripture was Philippians 4:6. It reads: "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

YouVersion Founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald believes it shows that people are more likely to turn to God when they face anxiety and daily struggles.

"In many cases, our anxiety comes from holding onto worries that we aren't meant to carry," said Gruenewald. "To me, this verse being sought out the most this year is an illustration that our community is seeking God in prayer and choosing to trust Him to carry their burdens—and we're seeing that supported in the data."

The YouVersion app was designed to encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. It offers a free Bible experience in more than 2,170 languages and has been installed on more than 875 million unique devices.

"I was just trying to figure out how to use technology to help people read the Bible more consistently. And just had enough faith to start, to try something, and of course, what we've seen God do is incredible. Our faith has grown, but in the very beginning had no idea what it was going to become," Gruenewald previously told CBN News.

Praying for Peace

Seeking peace through God's Word is not the only thing that has increased this year.

YouVersion also saw increased interest in prayer around the world.

The words "prayer" and "peace" were among the top in-app search terms this year and the app's YouVersion Prayer features went up by 46% this year compared to last year.

The YouVersion's Prayer Team volunteers responded to prayer requests in 20 languages and prayed for concerns involving finances, healing, family, marriage, and anxiety.

The group has partnered with 24-7 Prayer International to facilitate "an unbroken chain of prayer, every hour of the day and night" among churches in more than 65 countries.

This year, they saw a 37% increase in the number of 24-7 Prayer Rooms they're supporting.



"Throughout 2024, we have seen a rise in the number of people dedicating themselves to night and day prayer in different nations around the world," said Carla Harding, International Director of Products for 24-7 Prayer International. "Our hope is that through continual prayer, the global church would be ignited in the presence of God and carry His love with greater compassion and power to the communities around them."

Global Trends

It was a good year for YouVersion for another reason–more people engaged with the scriptures through their smartphones and tablets than ever before.

Every month of 2024 became the highest month in YouVersion for both app installs and daily use.

Across its Family of Apps—which includes Bible App, Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids—YouVersion saw an average of 11.2 million new device installs per month and about 14 million people engaging in the Bible every day.

Regional Momentum

YouVersion has also had a major impact in many countries around the world.

Bible engagement is growing at a fast rate in Central Africa (54%) and Eastern Africa (56%), compared to last year.

Countries like South Sudan (82%), Angola (68%), Mozambique (55%), Guinea (50%), Nigeria (35%), and Algeria (35%), saw a rise in daily Bible use in 2024.

YouVersion's Bible App for Kids has also seen a big boost.

Nigeria, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire experienced the biggest engagement spikes among kids in Africa this year.

YouVersion is also seeing sustained growth in Latin America.

Many countries across the region saw a surge in daily Bible use, including growth in Nicaragua (107%), Venezuela (74%), Bolivia (52%), Honduras (50%), Cuba (45%), and Argentina (30%).

The Bible app is moving forward with plans to launch its first-ever Regional Hub in Belo Horizonte, Brazil in support of the roughly one million Brazilians opening the Bible App every day.

YouVersion's goal for its Regional Hubs is to have a local team recruit content partners and churches to create a more authentic and regionally relevant Bible experience that helps people better connect with God's Word on a personal level.

"It's encouraging to see people throughout the YouVersion Community, in every region of the world, engage with the Bible at such high levels," said Gruenewald. "These Bible engagement trends highlight the commonalities that can be found throughout the global Church—in the struggles we face and in our need for God."

As CBN News reported, sales of physical, paper Bibles are also up 22% this year.

According to The Wall Street Journal,13.7 million copies were sold in the first 10 months of this year, compared to 14.2 million for all of 2023. Experts expect the total number to outpace last year once they tabulate November and December Bible sales.

Dr. John Plake, chief program officer at the American Bible Society, told CBN News why he thinks so many people, especially Gen Z, are engaging with the Word of God.

"They're leaning into the Bible," he shared. "They're really trying to engage in their faith and they are kind of a bright hope for us as a young generation of American adults."

