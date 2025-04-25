Trump to Putin: 'STOP' – Chinese Troops Now Reported Entering Ukraine Conflict

Russia unleashed another deadly strike against Ukraine overnight, defying President Trump's public call to stop the attacks as peace talks are underway. This second attack comes after Russia launched an intense barrage of missiles and explosive drones, killing and wounding Ukrainian civilians the night before.

Now, a Russian general has been killed by a car bomb that was detonated on Friday.

PHOTO: A car bomb attack killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, in Balashikha, outside Moscow, Russia. (Maksim Blinov / Sputnik via AP)

The escalation comes as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow as the Trump administration pushes a controversial peace proposal. The administration says a deal is on the table—and both sides should take it. Critics argue the price for peace might be too high.

"Mr. Prime Minister, we have about 5,000 young people a week that are dying in that ridiculous war," said President Trump during a cabinet meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

In that same meeting, Trump added, "You know I started out because I didn't like all the money that we were paying, and then I realized how many people are dying. That's by far the more important element right now."

The urgent push for peace continues despite Russia's deadliest assault on Kyiv in nine months, earlier this week, killing 12 and injuring 90.

President Trump responded on his Truth Social account, urging Putin to "STOP," calling the timing of the strike "very bad."

PHOTO: A boy lays a toy while his mother mourns on the site of Russia's deadly missile attack that hit residential houses Thursday, killing 12 civilians and injuring 87 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Dr. Glen Duerr, professor of international studies at Cedarville University, says any real breakthrough depends on Vladimir Putin.

"He's always playing everyone," Duerr said. "He's been in power since 1999, as prime minister and president since 2000, and he's developed an iron grip against the state of Russia. Certainly, when he's interacted with any previous president, there's always an angle."

Trump maintains that Russia is under pressure. "We're putting a lot of pressure on Russia," he said. "And Russia knows that and people close to it know—or he wouldn't be talking right now."

When asked what Russia is offering, Trump responded, "Stopping the war. Stopping—taking the whole country— pretty big concession."

A leaked peace proposal from the Trump administration includes territorial concessions: formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, informal Russian control over the Donbas region, restoration of Ukrainian access to the Dnipro River, and U.S. oversight of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

However, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said he can't agree to giving up Crimea, prompting Trump's frustration.

"This is a nonstarter for Zelenskyy, but it is the negotiating position of the Trump administration," said Dr. Duerr. "It's four parts—both would have to give up something."

As peace talks continue, the cost of war keeps rising. Norway has tripled its support, committing $8 billion to Ukraine. NATO allies have now poured in over $100 billion since the war began.

"And the best security guarantee they can have is to have the ability to defend themselves," said Prime Minister Støre. "And we are investing in that."

But the threat of escalation doesn't stop at Russia's border. North Korea has already sent troops to fight with Russia—and now reports suggest America's top rival is stepping onto the battlefield.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy noted 155 Chinese soldiers on the ground in Russia," Duerr said. "Two have been captured in Ukraine as prisoners of war. That's certainly an escalation."

Vice President J.D. Vance said that if both sides don't agree, America will "walk away" from the peace process. President Trump said he has a timetable in mind, but isn't giving any details.