'An Actual Miracle': Multiple Church Sites Burned Down in L.A. but One Remarkable Story Stands Out

Firefighters are still at a critical stage in the now six-day battle against deadly wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.

The wind-fed fires have swept through 40,000 acres and killed at least 24 people. As of Sunday, they are only 13 percent contained.

Once-bustling cities like Palisades and Altadena look more like war zones now with an estimated $20 billion of property damaged.

More than 200,000 residents have been evacuated and are now safe, but much of their precious community lies in ashes including their houses of worship.

The wildfires destroyed Altadena Community Church and several homes owned by members of the congregation, which had about 60 people, pastor Rev. Paul Tellström said.

"It's shocking," said Tellström. "It's a reminder to us of all of the fragility of life."

The church posted images of the damage on Facebook writing, "WE are the church! We can worship anywhere."

"This is a big blow, but it will not impede our progress," Tellström said. "The most important takeaway is that we are the church — not the building."

Altadena United Methodist Church also burned down, Rev. J. Andre reported. "Our building is gone," he wrote. "But YOU and US, are the church."

Meanwhile, one Palisades church says it is bearing "witness to the goodness of God" in the midst of the chaos, thanking Him that most of their house of worship escaped the deadly fire.

Justin Anderson, lead pastor of Calvary Church of Pacific Palisades, shared video and images on social media showing the 70,000-square-foot structure, which included the church and the adjoining school, mostly undamaged.

"If you are tracking the LA fires at all, you might know that the worst of it is in the Palisades. In fact, the fire started just about a mile from the church and put the church (and the adjoining school) in immediate danger," he wrote in a thread on X.

The newly appointed pastor shared that after children were evacuated from the school and reunited with their families he trekked back to the building to assess the damage.

"I was finally able to get back to the church this afternoon to assess the damage. We've probably lost the sanctuary and will have to rebuild it. But miraculously the rest of the property is nearly untouched," he wrote.

I was finally able to get back to the church this afternoon to assess the damage. We've probably lost the sanctuary and will have to rebuild it. But miraculously the rest of the property is nearly untouched. pic.twitter.com/RUyXSzXfva — Justin Anderson (@redeemJustin) January 9, 2025

He continued, "As bad as the sanctuary is, the fact that this is the only damage is an actual miracle. The rest of the campus and the home we are supposed to move into were both surrounded by fires but were saved."

Anderson recognized that this is not the surrounding community's story and offered prayer.

"I'd love for you to pray for those who have lost most of their worldly goods. The pain and shock are real and won't be fully realized for years," he said.

The lead pastor also asked for prayer for the church to get up and running soon to be a "resource for those in the area" and they "can get back to our mission."

"This is the time for that community to bear fruit. This is the time for those bonds to really come into fruition, to really come into action because we are going to need each other more now than we ever have," he said.

In a message to the congregation on Sunday, Anderson said it is important for the church to lean on each other for support during a difficult time.

"It is the strength of our community and the mercy of God that is going to get us through this whole process," he shared.

Anderson added, "We are in this together Calvary. We are going to mourn together. We are going to rejoice together. We are going to rebuild together when the time is right. And every step along the way we are going to bear witness to the goodness of God."