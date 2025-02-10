821 Churches Join Tebow's 'Night to Shine' Honoring Special Needs People: 'God's Beloved Royalty'

Thousands of people around the world came together Friday night to spread the message of God's love by honoring young adults with special needs and disabilities.

The 11th annual "Night to Shine," hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation is an unforgettable celebration "centered on God's love, honoring and valuing people with special needs."

It began in 2014 with one church and now 821 churches in 62 countries hosted the event this year.

"It's incredible to see the joy and hope in the faces of our Kings and Queens as they step onto the red carpet at Night to Shine—that moment when they realize the cheers and applause are for them, said Tim Tebow, founder, and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"For many, it's the first time they've ever felt truly celebrated, especially by someone outside their family. But that's exactly why Night to Shine exists—to remind them of their inherent worth, that they are God's beloved royalty, seen and cherished by Him every single day," he continued.

Participants got a chance to walk the event's signature red carpet amid applause and celebration.

But more importantly, each participant receives a crown signifying, "their true identity as God's royalty."

"It's so much more than a crown or tiara—it's a declaration of worth and love! We crown every Night to Shine honored guest the King or Queen because that's how God sees them," Tebow wrote on X.

Young men and women also got the chance to show their moves on the dance floor.



Renne Ennis has been attending the event over the last eight years and told the Orange Observer that she and her friend Kereece Dare have a great time when they go to Night to Shine.

"[Dare] loves dancing, and I love dancing," Ennis said. "We love Jesus. Having dinner is a plus. I love that she's announced a queen and has a limo ride and walks down the red carpet. She's one of a kind, and I love that they celebrate that."

This event is not just a special night for young people, but their caregivers get the opportunity to get dressed up and pampered.

"Not only do the kids get honored and get their own kind of seat at the table, but then the parents get a special night," NeCole Smith, a parent, told WJBF-TV. "And as caregivers, our son is autistic, so it can get difficult. So, it's nice just to have a night to get dressed up and just meet other like-minded individuals."

Videos and images from the special night were shared across social media.

"This was my daughter Ella's, 2nd Night to Shine and it truly is her favorite event to attend," wrote Sharon Hillstrom on X. "She is treated like royalty (me too!) makes new friends, and experiences God's love in all the wonderful details. Thank you for your heart for our special kids!"

"Thank you for making our Tim's night in St Petersburg, FL so magical. It was an incredible evening and blew us away. It was our first time able to get a spot and it was just a blessing," wrote another user on X.

Another person commented, "I can't express how healing it was to my heart to watch these beautiful children of God being honored and expressing so much joy yesterday. Thank you, Tim. God bless you, your family, and all the Kings and Queens."

For Tebow, the night always ends in thankfulness and reflection on God's goodness and mercy.



"Just standing here in awe and can't believe what God has done and is doing in Night to Shine," he wrote in a post on X. "It's incredible to see the joy and hope in the faces of our King and Queens as they step onto the red carpet at Night to Shine–that moment when they realize the cheers and applause are for them."

"It's never just been about a prom night; it's about communicating God's love in a way that transcends language and culture. My hope is that every guest walks away knowing they are a VIP—not just to us, but to the God who created them," Tebow added.

