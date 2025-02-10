'I Found the Truth': These Ex-Muslim Women Found Freedom After Supernatural Visits from Jesus

Women's rights – or the stark absence of them – within Islam have sparked heated debates for centuries. Yet, the issue reached a boiling point in September 2022, when the tragic death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman, shocked the world.

Arrested by Iranian authorities for allegedly wearing "improper clothing," Amini was brutally beaten in a police van, taken to a detention center where she collapsed and, just three days later, succumbed to her injuries.

Her death ignited a wave of protests across Iran, as women defiantly took to the streets, raising their hijabs like banners, chanting "Jin, Jiyan, Azadî" ("Woman, Life, Freedom"). The phrase echoed not just through Tehran but across the globe, as the world bore witness to a courageous uprising that demanded not just change but an entire shift in the fight for gender equality in the Islamic world.

Three former Muslim women gathered to dive deep into these issues in a powerful Roundtable discussion on a new program by "I Found the Truth". It's a ministry committed to sharing powerful stories of how Jesus is revealing Himself to Muslims worldwide through supernatural encounters like dreams and visions.

The new "I Found the Truth" Roundtable series creates a space for raw, honest conversation. Among the women were two Iranian-Americans who shared their personal journeys of seeking truth and confronting the harsh inequalities they faced as women within Islam. Yasra Larki, one of the women at the table, recalled how she was just nine years old when she was forced to start wearing the hijab in Iran – taught that even as a little girl, she was a temptation to men and thus must veil herself.

Larki reflected on the deep emotional struggle of being treated as less than human, as inferior to men. "I feel like when I look back, one of the hardest things I faced was knowing I didn't have the same rights as men," she shared. "It was like always being seen as less, as not worthy. Like a second-class human. Even in families, when a boy is born, there's so much celebration. But when a girl is born, it's not the same excitement. It's just so sad."

Larki was joined on the Roundtable set by Nikta Musselwhite, who was also born in Iran but immigrated to America when she was seven. After becoming dissatisfied with a life of drugs and New Age practices and being tormented every waking second, her mom sent her to Iran on a vacation to visit her extended Muslim family.

While in Iran, she saw Jesus standing in a blue robe in a church in her dream, and He said, "Follow Me" to Nikta. She Googled Jesus because she wanted to know if it was the Jesus of Christianity she saw in her dream. She eventually gave her life to Jesus and faced persecution from her Muslim family.

Samira Marikh hosts the women's roundtable discussion. Marikh hails from the Netherlands, but her family is from Morocco. Marikh came to the Lord after a scary encounter at 29. She was lying in bed, and all of a sudden, a severe heat came over her whole body. She thought that she was going to die. She cried out "God, if you save me, I will do whatever You want." A light filled the whole room, and the fire stopped.

When she woke up the next day, there was a peace she had never felt before, and it began a journey of searching for the truth. After eight months of reading the Bible and the Quran and trying New Age practices, Samira found the truth. She heard the voice of Jesus say "Samira, you can stop with this whole research, it's Me that you've been looking for your whole life. The emptiness and longing you've been trying to fill with earthly stuff, it's Me you've been looking for." A wave of God's love came over her, and she began to know Him more and more.

You can hear more of Samira and Nikta's salvation stories on another episode of the Roundtable series entitled "What Made These Muslims Choose Jesus?"

Check out the women's 'I Found the Truth' Roundtable here.