US Senator Recovering After Suffering Brain Bleed From Icy Accident: 'God Is Good'

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is home recovering in North Dakota after falling Sunday and suffering a severe concussion and seizure.

The 64-year-old went into detail about the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Late yesterday afternoon, I walked to my backyard intending to retrieve a piece of conduit which came off my dock and was laying on the ice. While walking on the hill down to the dock, I stepped on ice and evidently fell hard, hitting the back of my head," he said.

The Republican senator said he blacked out and didn't remember anything until he arrived at the local emergency room.

"After seeing the emergency doctor, taking some tests, including a CT Scan, and seeing a neurologist, I was diagnosed with a severe concussion, a seizure, and a slight brain bleed," he shared.

"The wound on my head wouldn't stop oozing, so the doctor punched a couple of staples on the laceration and admitted me," Cramer continued.

He added, "It will be day to day this week, but I am ready to return [to Washington, D.C.] quickly if events require it."

In that post, Cramer included photos of a smear of blood in the snow and ice and images of staples in his head.

He also praised God and thanked his wife, Kris, and his doctors for caring for him.

"Every day, Kris texts our family tips on how to care for our brains. She is a strong advocate for decisions which promote brain health. I need to pay more attention to her. I am grateful for her and the professionals at Sanford who take such good care of me. God is good!"

Cramer posted an update Tuesday saying he was "recovering at home with a bottle of Kepra (anti-seizure medicine) and Kris."

He also thanked "all of the folks praying for a full recovery."

"God is good," he concluded.

Cramer is the second senator to suffer from a nasty fall in recent weeks. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been using a wheelchair as a "precautionary" following a fall down a small set of steps at the Capitol, according to a spokesman.

"Senator McConnell is fine. The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work," a McConnell spokesman said in a statement. McConnell, 82, had polio as a child.

McConnell previously fell at the Capitol in December. He sustained a minor cut to the face and a wrist sprain. He recently announced he will not be running for reelection in 2026.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate by a 53-47 seat margin. So anytime a GOP senator is unable to participate, it could affect the outcome of certain votes.

