As Trump's Nominees Face Scrutiny Before Senate Confirmation, Kash Patel Vows to Target 'Deep State'

Kash Patel, former chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, speaks at a rally in Minden, NV, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool)

WASHINGTON – With less than two months before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are meeting with lawmakers ahead of their confirmation hearings. A few key picks are facing new allegations and will likely face tough questions on Capitol Hill.

Some senators are pushing for all of Trump's cabinet nominees to undergo full FBI background checks. This step would ensure the standard vetting process isn't bypassed.

It comes as Congress returns to Capitol Hill after Thanksgiving with a lot on the table. Trump's picks are working to win support from lawmakers ahead of their hearings. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) says, "I have an open mind about all the nominees. Once again, that's why we have confirmation hearings."

Pam Bondi, Trump's Attorney General nominee, is meeting with Republican senators after former Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration. Bondi said, "Should I earn the trust and the nomination from all of the senators; I will do my best every day to work tirelessly for the American people."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Bondi, saying, "She's a great choice and a long-time friend. I think the right person at the right time."

Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth is facing new allegations, including accusations of sexual assault. In addition, The New Yorker reports that the Army veteran was forced to step down from leading two veterans' groups due to mismanaging funds and abusing alcohol while on the job. Hegseth's lawyer has called the claims "outlandish."

Meanwhile, Republicans are bracing for what could be the biggest Senate confirmation battle. FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, a known Trump ally, is under scrutiny for his promises to overhaul the FBI and dismantle what he calls the "deep state."

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned, "What you don't want are people politicizing them for personal retribution... And that's going to be the concern of everybody."

As allegations and plans to restructure agencies take center stage, Trump's nominees are certain to face tough questioning in the coming weeks.



