Trump Creates Task Force to Root Out Anti-Christian Bias in Federal Government

President Donald Trump is stepping up efforts to combat what he describes as a rising wave of anti-Christian discrimination in the United States. Amid a series of events in Washington last week surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump signed an executive order establishing a new task force dedicated to addressing and eliminating anti-Christian bias within the federal government.

The executive order draws attention to an increase in vandalism targeting conservative churches and pro-life pregnancy centers, particularly following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The move aligns with a key initiative in the Republican Party's 2024 campaign platform.

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump took direct aim at several key federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, the IRS, and the FBI. As part of the newly established initiative, Trump has appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the task force. The group's mandate will include identifying discriminatory policies and practices across federal agencies and recommending further executive or legislative action.

The task force will also focus on investigating and prosecuting instances of anti-Christian violence and vandalism, with Trump pledging to "move heaven and earth" to protect the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.

"While I'm in the White House, we will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, in our government, in our workplaces, hospitals, and in our public squares. And we will bring our country back together as one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all," Trump said during his remarks at the breakfast.

In conjunction with the task force, Trump is also reviving the White House Faith Office, which will be led by Pastor Paula White who previously advised Trump on faith initiatives during his first term. A senior advisor tells CBN News the Faith Office is set to be located in the West Wing.

The launch of the new task force follows Trump's recent pardon of pro-life activists who were prosecuted by the Biden administration. Additionally, a 2023 House report revealed an FBI memo from the Biden administration that had flagged traditional Catholics as potential domestic threats, further fueling concerns about religious discrimination by the federal government.

