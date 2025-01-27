Trump Cements Pro-Life Policies, Takes Steps to Stop US Taxpayer Dollars From Funding Abortions

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump has signed a pair of executive orders to stop American taxpayer dollars from funding abortions, both overseas and at home.

Blocking Funding for Abortions Overseas

Trump signed a presidential memorandum Friday reinstating the Mexico City Policy, a Reagan-era ban that prevents government funding of foreign organizations that provide and promote abortions.

The policy has been reinstated by all Republican administrations in the White House since then and scrapped by all Democrat administrations.

As CBN News reported, Biden rescinded the policy through an executive order when he took office in January 2021. He claimed the Mexico City Policy harmed women's reproductive health and undermined U.S. partnerships in global health efforts.

But a Marist/Knights of Columbus survey conducted during that time reflected that 77% of Americans did not agree with Biden.

"I direct the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to the extent allowable by law, to implement a plan to extend the requirements of the reinstated Memorandum to global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies," Trump wrote.

"I further direct the Secretary of State to take all necessary actions, to the extent permitted by law, to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization," he added.

Live Action, a pro-life organization, posted to X immediately after Trump signed the order, which was the same day as March For Life, the nation's largest annual pro-life demonstration.

BREAKING:



The Mexico City policy which ensures American tax dollars do not fund killing children internationally through abortion has been reinstated by President Trump! — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 25, 2025

"The Mexico City policy which ensures American tax dollars do not fund killing children internationally through abortion has been reinstated by President Trump!" read the post.

Ending Taxpayer Funding for US Abortions

That is not the only pro-life action Trump and his administration took on Friday.

He also cemented the Hyde Amendment, which makes it illegal to use taxpayer money to pay for abortion.

"For nearly five decades, the Congress has annually enacted the Hyde Amendment and similar laws that prevent Federal funding of elective abortion, reflecting a longstanding consensus that American taxpayers should not be forced to pay for that practice," read the order. "However, the previous administration disregarded this established, commonsense policy by embedding forced taxpayer funding of elective abortions in a wide variety of Federal programs."

"It is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion," it continues.

SBA Pro-Life America President Majorie Dannenfelser praised Trump for protecting the pre-born through federal policy.

"With this action, the president is getting American taxpayers out of the abortion business and restoring sanity to the federal government," she said in a statement. "This is a big win for babies and mothers, and it reflects the will of the majority of Americans who strongly oppose bankrolling the abortion industry at home and abroad. On behalf of pro-life Americans and the moms and babies that will be saved from the tragedy of abortion, thank you, President Trump."

SBA Pro-Life America cites that the Trump Administration is taking a strong stance in favor of the sanctity of life and points out that within the first week, the president canceled the Biden-Harris Department of Health & Human Services' pro-abortion website, pardoned 23 pro-life advocates were unjustly targeted for prosecution by the previous administration, and issued a statement strongly supporting the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life for America, led a crowd of pro-life advocates in thanking President Trump for his efforts to protect the unborn.



The Pro-Life Generation wanted to give a BIG thank you to President Donald Trump this morning from the National Pro-Life Summit! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/UyZeNEJzA4 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 25, 2025

"Thank You, Mr. President," the crowd cheered and shouted.