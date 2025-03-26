Trump Admin Moves to Freeze Planned Parenthood Funding, DOGE Reportedly Uncovers More Fraud

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to freeze nearly $20 million in federal funding for Planned Parenthood, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

A person familiar with the matter told the outlet that it is part of the administration's larger plan to freeze $120 million of federal "family-planning" grants to certain organizations while it investigates whether the money has been used for DEI initiatives.

The Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing grant recipients to determine if they are complying with Trump's executive order titled, "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing."

HHS could fully rescind those grants or redistribute them.

"The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the country's largest abortion provider.

As CBN News reported, Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Planned Parenthood pulls in "nearly $300 million annual federal expenditures."

Those figures might be well below the real amount, according to a Planned Parenthood fact sheet. In 2023, the abortion giant reportedly received nearly $700 million in taxpayer funds while ending the lives of a record 392,000 unborn humans. That's nearly $2 million a day.

Pro-life advocates like Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, a pro-life non-profit organization, are positively responding to the news and applauding the administration.

"Planned Parenthood killed nearly 400,000 babies last year," she wrote on X. "HUGE WIN from President Trump!"

BREAKING: The Trump admin will be defunding Planned Parenthood of tens of millions in Title X grants, per WSJ.



Planned Parenthood killed nearly 400,000 babies last year.



— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 25, 2025

"I certainly applaud the Trump Administration for removing any taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood, which we should never fund in any capacity," said former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson. "I hope this is only the beginning of stripping them from every single dime they get from the American public. Women deserve so much better than Planned Parenthood and abortion."

— Dr. Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) March 25, 2025

BREAKING: Trump admin will freeze Title X family planning grants pending review.



Planned Parenthood ends nearly 400,000 babies' lives a year but receives tens of millions from taxpayer-funded Title X.



— SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) March 25, 2025

A pause on the funds could be made as early as next week and would impact Planned Parenthood clinics in about 12 states.

DOGE Reports New Examples of Wasteful Federal Spending

Meanwhile, DOGE is continuing to move forward with its plan to "cut the federal government down to size" and end wasteful government spending. They recently reported a variety of new discoveries.

Small Business Administration Fraud and Waste:

The organization says that from 2020-2021, the Small Business Administration issued $333 million in loans to people over the age of 115. These "people" were eligible for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan).

"In one case, a 157-year-old individual received $36k in loans," DOGE wrote on X earlier this month.

And in another case, a nine-month-old received a loan for $100,000.

Kelly Loeffler, the 28th U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator, said on X, "The Biden Admin enabled and covered up large-scale fraud, waste, and abuse at the SBA."

In a recent update, the department reported that they are now implementing new mandates that include requiring applicants to provide their date of birth and pausing loans for individuals under 18 or over 120 years old.

"Basic sanity checks like these are initial steps towards minimizing fraud in government payment programs," the department wrote.

DOGE Cracking Down on Government Credit Cards:

DOGE has set its sights beyond just loan fraud and is looking to tackle government-issued credit cards.

The department has reportedly canceled nearly 300,000 government credit cards after an audit found unused and unnecessary accounts, The Economic Times reports.

Last year, active cards processed 90 million transactions which totaled about $40 billion.

"As a reminder, at the start of the audit, there were ~4.6M active cards/accounts, so still more work to do," DOGE stated in a post on X.

Social Security Fraud 'Cleanup':

Social Security has spent several weeks "executing a major cleanup of their records," DOGE reports.

So far, they have sifted out about seven million cases where Social Security number holders were over the age of 120. At last check, the current oldest known living American is 114 years old.

"For the past 3 weeks, Social Security has been executing a major cleanup of their records. Approximately 7 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked as deceased. Another ~5 million to go," DOGE announced on social media.

Early on, Musk highlighted inconsistencies with Social Security.

"The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It's wild," Musk said in February.

"There are FAR more 'eligible' social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history," he added.

DOGE did not clarify if the seven million "numberholders" were actually receiving Social Security payments.

Musk says the goal is to help end the government's overspending by July 4, 2026.