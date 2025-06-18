Supreme Court Upholds State Law Protecting Gender-Confused Minors

The Supreme Court of the United States has upheld a Tennessee law that prohibits life-altering, experimental procedures on gender-confused minors.

The justices released their 6-3 decision in the United States v. Skrmetti case on Wednesday. It should broadly apply to efforts by the Trump administration and state governments to protect children from being subjected to irreversible medical mistakes like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Another 26 states have laws similar to the one in Tennessee.

Chief Justice John Roberts writes for the majority that the TN law does not violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

Roberts acknowledges the "case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound."

On the other side, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argues in her dissent that the majority ruling "abandons transgender children" and is influenced by "political whims."

But SCOTUS Blog reports Roberts concluded the court's role is "only to ensure that" the law "does not violate" the equal protection clause. "Having concluded that it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process."

Five years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that LGBT-identifying people are protected from sex discrimination in the workplace. Decisions like that one are not affected by Wednesday’s ruling.

Instead, this new ruling focuses on protecting children who don't have the ability to comprehend the lifelong impact of unproven medical interventions on their natural, biological, and psychiatric development.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "The U.S. Supreme Court decision United States v. Skrmetti is a victory for children everywhere and for the rule of law. The Constitution does not allow for the harming of children with dangerous drugs and irreversible, experimental surgeries. Banning experimental gender interventions on children for both sexes is not an Equal Protection issue, it is a child safety issue. This decision bodes well for the similar laws in at least 26 other states protecting children from these barbaric practices. All states need to follow suit and ban child medical mutilation."

When the case was argued in December, then-President Biden's administration had called on the high court to strike down the Tennessee ban. Soon after President Trump took office, the Justice Department told the court that the federal government's position had changed.



As CBN News reported earlier this year, Trump also signed the "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" order just 10 days after taking office.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions," reads the order.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," it states.

