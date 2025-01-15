Security Preparations Intensify Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

As President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches on Monday, security preparations are in overdrive. With recent assassination attempts on Trump and large crowds expected, officials are taking extraordinary measures to ensure safety.

The nation's capital is under lockdown as officials prepare for the high-profile event.

Law enforcement from across the country is pouring in to help, and security measures are being put in place not only to protect the inauguration but also to safeguard everyone attending.

"Our entire police department will be activated for the presidential inauguration. In addition, we'll be reinforced with nearly 4,000 officers from across the United States who are generous enough to raise their hands and commit their time to assist the Metropolitan Police Department," said Pamela Smith, Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Security concerns have been amplified by recent incidents during Trump's campaign, including two assassination attempts. Other violent events, like a truck attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people and a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, have raised alarm.

"We've been planning for this event for 12 months along with our partners. It's an ever-changing threat environment, and so we stay flexible," explained

William McCool, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge.

In response to these threats, officials are putting in place rigorous security measures. There will be 30 miles of fencing, 25,000 officers, and vehicle barriers to create a two-mile security zone from the Capitol to the White House.

"The biggest threat, I think, for all of us remains the lone actor. Just in the past week, we had two lone actors show up at the Capitol. One, trying to bring knives and a machete. Another one who was trying to disrupt proceedings by setting their car on fire," said U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

The Secret Service will use drones for aerial surveillance, while the Federal Aviation Administration has announced temporary flight restrictions over the area.

National Guard troops and out-of-state officers are reinforcing checkpoints to screen attendees. The FBI is also taking extra precautions, with two command posts established for coordinating threat analysis and investigations.

"For the inauguration, the FBI will operate two command posts, one at the Washington field office and one at FBI headquarters," said Dave Sundberg, FBI Assistant Director in Charge. "These command posts serve as central hubs for employees to analyze intelligence, assess potential threats, coordinate investigations, and surge resources as needed."

While officials emphasize there are no specific credible threats, security experts remain concerned about potential violence from extremist groups targeting the inauguration.

Alongside the inauguration, law enforcement is also preparing for protests, including an anti-Trump march and a Trump rally at Capital One Arena, with 250,000 ticketed attendees expected.

Security officials continue to stress the importance of vigilance as the country prepares for the historic event.

