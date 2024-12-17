chaplainblackmiracle_hdv.jpg

PRAY: US Senate Chaplain Barry Black Says God ‘Miraculously Intervened’ After Brain Bleed

Tré Goins-Phillips
12-17-2024

Share This article

Longtime U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black, a retired rear admiral in the Navy, was hospitalized late last week after suffering a brain bleed, and he is crediting the miraculous work of God for his recovery.

Black, the first black individual and first Seventh-Day Adventist to serve as Senate chaplain, received treatment from U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan and is expected to make a “smooth recovery,” according to the Rev. Lisa Shultz, the chaplain’s chief of staff.

The 76-year-old veteran suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in a subdural hematoma, Shultz said.

The chief of staff asked for prayers for Black, the chaplain’s family, and the office.

Pastor Ted Wilson, president of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, took to X, where he, too, asked for prayers for Black, petitioning God for a “full health recovery.”

But it was the message from Black himself that served as the greatest encouragement. After learning about the popular chaplain’s condition, Wilson said he received a voice message from the rear admiral.

The pastor said he “was so pleasantly surprised to receive a phone call from Chaplain Black himself on Friday evening from the hospital as he shared how God had miraculously intervened in his life to spare him from a potentially much more difficult health situation.”

Wilson also credited Monahan for so swiftly caring for Black.

Reflecting back, the Capitol doctor said he felt “a distinct impression to call Chaplain Black to tell him to call an emergency number and get to the hospital.”

“He is now on the road to recovery,” said Wilson. “It appears that Chaplain Black may be able to join his family for the Christmas season in a few days. … Obviously, God impressed Dr. Monahan to make that phone call to Chaplain Black to save him from a much worse scenario.”

Please be in prayer for Black and his loved ones as he recovers.

“He is now on the road to recovery,” said Wilson. “It appears that Chaplain Black may be able to join his family for the Christmas season in a few days. … Obviously, God impressed Dr. Monahan to make that phone call to Chaplain Black to save him from a much worse scenario.”

Please be in prayer for Black and his loved ones as he recovers.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Share This article

About The Author

Tré Goins-Phillips Headshot
Tré
Goins-Phillips

Tré Goins-Phillips serves as a host and content creator for CBN News. He hosts the weekly “Faith vs. Culture” show and co-hosts “Quick Start,” a news podcast released every weekday morning. Born and raised in Virginia, Tré now lives along the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he has built his career, often traveling to meet and interview fascinating cultural influencers and entertainers. After working with brands like TheBlaze and Independent Journal Review, Tré began his career at CBN News in 2018 and has a particular passion for bridging the chasm between the secular world and the church
More