Hegseth Faces Hot Seat Today as Trump Cabinet Hearings Begin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The confirmation process of Trump's high-profile Cabinet nominees is entering a crucial stage as senators vet nominees for key roles.

Fourteen confirmation hearings are scheduled this week and perhaps the most contentious hearing happens Tuesday. Starting at 9:30 a.m., the Senate Armed Services Committee will consider the nomination of former Fox News host and decorated U.S. Army combat veteran Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary.

WATCH LIVE: Hegseth Faces Confirmation Hearing

Democrats hope to recruit some Republicans to join them in rejecting a few of Trump's picks. At least one Armed Services Committee Member, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), is skeptical of Hegseth's qualifications.

"Look at his personal conduct when he was managing Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans of America," Kelly said during an interview on CBS' Face the Nation. "These two organizations were financially mismanaged."

While Kelly wants more details on Hegseth's background, Republican Sen. John Barrasso says

Hegseth is the right man for the job.



"He knows about a fit fighting force. He is very qualified. In my opinion, he has a record, a distinguished record of service in the military," said Barrasso during a recent interview on CBS' Face the Nation.

Although he did seek and gain support during Capitol Hill visits last month, the nominee will have to defend himself against sexual assault and excessive drinking allegations.

Currently, Senate Republicans have 53 seats. So, nominees don't need Democrat votes. Even so, they cannot afford to lose more than two Republicans.

Other high-profile Cabinet nominees on the schedule include Trump's Homeland Security pick, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, as well as Pam Bondi, his nominee for Attorney General.

"When I talked with Pam Bondi, she committed to getting back to doing the job of the people, to getting back to doing what the department was created to do," Alabama Senator Katie Britt said during a recent interview on CNN. "So, whether we're talking about the A.G., whether we're talking about the FBI, whether they're talking about the Department of Defense, people want these agencies, these departments to actually work for the American people."

Despite criticism of some of his picks, Trump is urging Senate Republicans to stay united and quickly confirm his selections in the opening days of the administration. GOP response will show an early test in the relationship.

Trump and Senate allies would like to have at least some officials in place within hours of his swearing-in.

When deciding on Trump's cabinet picks, Rick Klein, ABC News Washington Bureau Chief, says policy substance should be weighed over personalities.

"I think these next couple of days are going to begin to flush out what Trump wants to do, what his people want to do, and what kind of team he's going to have around him, said Klein.

With Inauguration Day coming next Monday, Republican leaders remain committed to advancing Trump's picks. However, some analysts believe chances are low that more than a few will be ready for votes by then.

