Hegseth Confirmed as Trump's Defense Secretary as JD Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote 

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the nation’s Secretary of Defense in a dramatic late-night vote on Friday.

Vice President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote after three Republicans voted against him due to questions about his qualifications and allegations involving his behavior toward women, all of which Hegseth has denied.

Former Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell joined fellow Republicans Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in voting against the nominee.

During his confirmation hearing room, Senate Armed Services Committee Chair, Roger Wicker had addressed the elephant in the room regarding Hegseth as a former Fox News host. "This nomination is unconventional, the nominee is unconventional just like that New York developer who rode down the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president," said Wicker.

In his opening statement, Hegseth had agreed, acknowledging skepticism about his lack of Pentagon experience, while adding it's time to give someone with dust on his boots, the helm.

"Officers enlisted; Black and white, young and old, men and women, all Americans, all warriors. This hearing is for you. Thank you for figuratively and literally having my back," Hegseth had said.

Hegseth's new Dept. of Defense bio cites his combat and military leadership experience. His service awards include two Bronze Stars, the Joint Commendation Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB) and the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB). He has authored five books, including the New York Times best-seller The War on Warriors (2024).



