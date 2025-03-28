In God She Trusts: Karoline Leavitt's Journey to the White House Podium

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At the relatively young age of 27, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt approaches the podium with confidence and a smile. Don't let her age fool you, though. She has proved to be unflappable and, as those in the press room can attest, her approach is no-nonsense and fearless.

When recently facing a reporter who tried to tout his personal ideas about the impact of tariffs, she replied, "I think it's insulting that you're trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions that this president has made."

In our one-on-one sit-down, Leavitt told CBN News how she draws that strength immediately before each briefing.

"I think that team prayer before is just a moment to be silent and still and ask God for confidence and the ability to articulate my words, knowledge, prayer, protection, and it is a nice moment to reset. It's the last thing I do before I go out there, and then it just gives me the confidence to do a briefing," she says.

That confidence comes from a childhood filled with love from blue-collar parents growing up in New Hampshire.

"I think that value of hard work and determination and drive was instilled in me in a very young age, just by watching my parents work so hard to earn a living," Leavitt says.

She adds how Catholic education instilled discipline and shaped who she is today.

"My faith is incredibly important to me, I would argue, now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family. And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith but with faith, all things are possible."

Sports played a role as well. She excelled on her high school softball team and received a scholarship from Saint Anselm college in Manchester – good enough to be third on the team in homeruns. She’s still hitting homeruns, but of a different kind today.

"The game of softball in sports prepared me for the game of politics, no doubt about it," Leavitt says. "Discipline, hard work, teamwork and also competing against yourself to be the best that you can in athletics, I think, has prepared me especially for this job now. You know, I can have a good briefing, but the next day I can go on television. I have to perform again, right? So every day is a new game in this job."

She wouldn't even be in her current job, however, without bumps along the way. She ran for Congress in 2022 and lost the general election.

"Well, certainly, God has a plan for everyone. I believe that firmly..." she says. "So God knew what He was doing, I believe, and you just have to trust the process and trust that he's working in your life, and stay grounded in your faith throughout the way."

She leans on that faith inside the briefing room as questions come fast and furious from all directions. But Leavitt says she's ready for what's coming. "Oftentimes, the questions are predictable."

With liberal reporters everywhere in the press briefing room, it begs the question: Is political journalism dead in America today? "I think there are true journalists out there that still exist," she says. "They are few and far between. I think many people in the briefing room here are trying out for their next big show...so I think the media has had to take a look in the mirror, especially after President Trump's resounding victory on November 5th, and the American public sent a very strong message to the anti-Trump media that we don't listen to you."

Legacy media often still push back. New York Times Reporter Peter Baker has complained that outlets are losing direct access to the president if they print something the White House doesn't like.

"That is utter fallacy and completely ridiculous,” Leavitt says. “We have expanded the pool to new voices, independent journalists, podcasters, social media content creators, while continuing to invite legacy media outlets like the one Peter Baker works for. The New York Times are still in the briefing room, still have access to the press pool, and we are going to continue to move forward with this method."

In the middle of these ongoing battles, this administration is also facing rogue judges it sees as trying to stop the Trump agenda. Leavitt labels them part of the "resistance movement."

"Absolutely," she says. "Almost every single one of them is a registered Democrat, has been involved in Democrat campaigns or causes, have donated to Democrat candidates. Some of them have even put their anti-Trump bias on social media. They have not been shy about their hatred for this president and his policies, and they are abusing their judicial power."

She also sees a much larger fight taking place: the one between good and evil.

"I certainly believe in spiritual warfare. And I think I saw it firsthand, especially throughout the campaign trail with President Trump. And I think there certainly were evil forces. And I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he's in this moment for a reason."

While that event is seen as a miracle, many believe Leavitt pulls one off each day in her high-level role that includes being a full-time mom to an eight-month-old baby boy.

"It's certainly challenging. There's no doubt about it. I think every working mother understands the demands. And no matter where you are, what you're doing, there is a sense of guilt," she says. "But I spend every second that I possibly can with my son when I'm home on weekends and evenings. I try to make it home for bedtime as much as I can throughout the week."

Which doesn't leave too much time for sleep.

"Actually, it's usually about five to six hours a night is what I'm doing, which is all we need. As President Trump says, when you love your job and you love your life, you don't need to sleep much."

While awake, she soldiers on despite critics taking shots at her. While those critics might want to define her, how does Karoline Leavitt define Karoline Leavitt?

"Oh man, that's a very interesting question," she laughs. "I hope people just view me as a hard worker who wants to get the job done and a good mother, and good at my job. And I think that question has yet to be seen. We've only been here two months, David, we'll sit down again in four years."

And we'll check back on her journey navigating a whole new world.