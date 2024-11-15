Blockbuster: Trump Appoints RFK Jr to Head Health & Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

When Robert.F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in August, he immediately went to a Trump rally, and before an amazed and enthusiatic throng of MAGA supporters, endorsed the former president. Today, Kennedy was rewarded as Trump chose him to oversee the powerful Department of Health and Human Services.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health."

The president-elect added, “The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.”

Kennedy's slogan during the campaign was "Make America Healthy Again," a spinoff from the MAGA acronym. The son of Robert Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. built a career as an environmental attorney, suing chemical corporations and large pharmaceutical companies.

Kennedy became one of the foremost figures in 2020 who were sounding the alarm against the dangers of COVID vaccines and what many saw as a media coverup of vaccine injuries.

At a town hall event last month, Kennedy stated, “I think most people don’t know what my stance is on vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine. And I’ve said that hundreds and hundreds of times, but it doesn’t matter, because that is a way of silencing me.”

Democrats in Washington and public health officials reacted negatively to the appointment. According to Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is not remotely qualified for the role and should be nowhere near the science-based agencies that safeguard our nutrition, food safety, and health."

However, Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) posted on X, “Finally, someone to detox the place after the Fauci era.”

Many pro-life supporters may put up at least a yellow flag, if not a red flag, to the Kennedy appointment, since he's been given authority over government agencies that involve abortions, which Kennedy supports.

The pro-life camp watched with consternation as Trump seemed to back off of the solidly pro-life position from his first term.

The president-elect made one other appointment late Thursday, nominating North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as Secretary of the Interior.

